Flagship Honor Magic 4 Pro outed with crazy 100W wireless charging, quad-curved display

Design and display





The Magic 4 Pro comes in to Black, White, Cyan, and Gold color with what Honor calls a quad-curved display, just like the one rumored for the Galaxy S23 . In reality, the a 6.81-inch LTPO panel has other virtues, but the quad-curved one simply seems to mean it slopes slightly towards the edges at the top and the bottom, other than that the bezels there are clerly present. Nevertheless, the design looks nice and sleek.









That same panel comes with highest Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz on phone with a modern LTPO screen that people with sensitive eyes would certainly appreciate, especially at night. Many folks noticed they get a headache from staring at their phone's display for longer when phones made the switch from LCD to OLED displays, precisely because of the low PWM levels, and this is still an issue for some, so they'd be glad to hear there is a phone on the market for them, too.





That's in addition to all its other top features such as 1Hz-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 10-bit HDR wide color gamut support, as well as its MEMC technology that automatically upscales footage from SDR to HDR and increases its frame rate.





Specs and camera





The Honor Magic 4 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with a 10 Gigabit Qualcomm X65 modem and decent memory amounts in the form of a 8GB RAM piece and 256GB of internal storage.





Turning over the phone we'd immediately notice what the former sister company Huawei's Mate series was famous with - the symmetrical camera kit. Called "Eye of Muse," the symmetrical design houses a powerful triple camera config with identical 50MP sensors for both the ultrawide and main camera duties, ensuring consistent colors and white balance in every shot. A hearty 64MP periscope zoom camera capable of 3.5x optical and 100x digital magnification round up the respectable camera prowess of the Honor Magic 4 Pro.





Cinematic video





The phone is first to deliver 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frames per second). What this means in reality is that, thanks to the phone maker's HONOR Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects features you'd be able to shoot in the professional movie Log format. Expect eye-pleasing cinematic color tones in HDR format.





Support for the Cinematic 3D LUT (Look Up Table) capabilities means that the Honor Magic 4 series equipped with the Magic-Log format abilities will be able to edit their videos in richer color spans, "enabling budding creators to bring Hollywood style colors and moods to their content," as Honor eloquently puts it.





Battery and charging speeds





Moving on down the specs ladder, or, should we say, moving up, as the phone ships with one of the fastest chargers available for a mobile phone - a 100W unit that can fill the 4600mAh battery in less than half an hour. The more interesting specs entrance in the battery department, however, is the record wireless charging speed of 100W that the Magic 4 Pro is capable of.





That's right, the new Honor flagship has 100W charging, both wired and wireless, and the company says that 15 minutes of charge with its custom 100W wireless charger are able to bring the phone up to 50% from a depleted battery, a pretty amazing feat for topping up sans cables.





The flagship Magic 4 Pro will be launched next month and we will relay to you all the juicy price-to-value details when Honor details them prior to release.