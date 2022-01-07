Notification Center

Google

A foldable Google Pixel is still in the works, shows new Geekbench listing

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
A foldable Google Pixel is still in the works, shows new Geekbench listing
Rumors about a foldable Google Pixel phone have been popping up as far back as 2019. There were some hopes in 2021 that the search giant would release the “Pixel Fold”, as it was popularly dubbed, but, alas, that was not the case. In November, word even got out that Google might have ditched the project altogether, which would be a crying shame if it turned out to be true.

Well, new information has come to light shining a light in the tunnel and serving as a sign that Google might, in fact, release a foldable phone, maybe even in 2022! The folks at MySmartPrice have found a Geekbench listing showing a Google foldable phone.

Google Pixel foldable phone Geekbench listing


Pipit, as previous reports have said the foldable Pixel is codenamed, is shown to sport what looks like the Google Tensor chip that is also found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Geekbench 4 listing reveals an SoC consisting of two 2.8GHz cores, two 2.25GHz ones, and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. As for the GPU, it is shown to be a Mali G78.


Besides the chipset itself, the listing also tells us the foldable Google phone will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and will come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. Of course, the phone is running Android 12 as its operating system, but what makes this detail a little more interesting is that it is not Android 12L.

Android 12L is currently in its beta version, which runs on a number of select devices at the moment. The official release date for the big screen-oriented Android 12 is not announced as of yet, but it should arrive sometime in 2022. Some rumors suggest that Google might even couple this announcement with that of the supposed foldable Pixel phone, but there are not any firm leaks in that regard.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel Fold leaks (3 updates)

