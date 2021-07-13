Unreleased Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic briefly appear in a Samsung video



A video posted on Samsung's official YouTube channel, which is mainly about the Good Lock app, is our first official introduction to the new products. At 18 seconds, what appears to be the Watch 4 Classic makes an appearance, and at 56 seconds, a foldable phone, seemingly the Galaxy Z Fold 3, can also be seen.



What gives away that these are unreleased products: the foldable device's camera bump and the watch's color.









9to5Google Leaked images have shown that compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 , the Fold 3 will have a more compact camera island and the LED unit will be moved beneath the cameras. The phone shown in the video is consistent with those pictures.has also pointed out that the new iteration isn't crease-free. We also get to see a new folio-style case that the company has made for the handset.







Coming to the watch, it appears to have a rotating bezel, which means it probably isn't the Galaxy Watch 4. It also can't be the Watch 3 or the Galaxy Watch, because the clip shows a silver-colored model, and those two watches are not available in this color.



Thus, it's highly likely that it's the rumored Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which will run Samsung and Google's new Wear operating system, and this could be the reason why it's powered off. Some smartwatch owners have gotten an early preview of the new platform, courtesy of the latest Play Store update.











The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will reportedly be announced on August 11. They will be joined by at least three new products and given a recent report , it's hard to rule out the possibility that the Galaxy S21 FE will also be revealed at the same Unpacked event.



At the expense of sounding like a broken record, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature two 120Hz screens, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and two novel technologies: an under-display selfie camera and stylus support for foldable screens. It will likely be more affordable than the current model.



The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is rumored to offer everything you would expect from a top smartwatch - ECG monitor, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, a BIA sensor for measuring body fat, and fitness tracking modes. In Europe, the price will reportedly start at €470 (~$555).




