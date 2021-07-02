$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Wearables Wear

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic won't be cheap, price leak suggests

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic won't be cheap, new leak suggests
The past week has been a massive one for Samsung leaks. We have seen everything from the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds and today that constant stream of information continues with a Galaxy Watch 4 price leak courtesy of MySmartPrice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price


The model previously known as the Galaxy Watch Active 4 and being tipped as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 successor will actually be marketed as the Galaxy Watch 4. And that name change might come with a high price tag. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly be priced as follows: 

  • 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price — €350 to €370
  • 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price — €380 to €400

For reference, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 retailed at €279 in Europe when it hit shelves in August 2019, representing a price hike of between €70 and €90 for the base model. The good news is that these price points mean Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 will still undercut the Apple Watch Series 6, which starts at €429 in Europe, by a significant margin. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in four colors: Black, Silver, Green, and Gold. It should be one of the best smartwatches in 2021 thanks to the new Wear platform paired with One UI Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price


If the standard Galaxy Watch 4 design isn't cutting it for you, Samsung will have you covered with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Unfortunately, that traditional design and more premium build will come at an even higher cost, if the prices listed today are accurate.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will reportedly be priced as follows:

  • 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price — €470 to €500
  • 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price — €500 to €530

A 44mm version is rumored to be on the way too. Its price hasn't been revealed, though its size means it'll probably slot in between the bigger and smaller models. To compare, the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 started at €389.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic looks set to be sold in three finishes: Black, White, and Silver.

