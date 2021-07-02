Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic won't be cheap, price leak suggests

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price





The model previously known as the Galaxy Watch Active 4 and being tipped as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 successor will actually be marketed as the Galaxy Watch 4. And that name change might come with a high price tag.





The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly be priced as follows:





40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price — €350 to €370

44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price — €380 to €400



For reference, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 retailed at €279 in Europe when it hit shelves in August 2019, representing a price hike of between €70 and €90 for the base model. The good news is that these price points mean Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 will still undercut the Apple Watch Series 6, which starts at €429 in Europe, by a significant margin.









Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price









The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will reportedly be priced as follows:





42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price — €470 to €500

46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic price — €500 to €530



A 44mm version is rumored to be on the way too. Its price hasn't been revealed, though its size means it'll probably slot in between the bigger and smaller models. To compare, the 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 started at €389.





The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic looks set to be sold in three finishes: Black, White, and Silver.



