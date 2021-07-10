Some smartwatches - including a Fossil - now getting an early preview of Google and Samsung's OS



The new Play Store update has brought with it elements of the new software platform, tentatively called Wear. Per posts on Android Central The new Play Store update has brought with it elements of the new software platform, tentatively called Wear. Per posts on Reddit , which were first picked up by, the redesigned Play Store user interface is currently available on the third-generation Moto 360, Suunto 7, Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, and, curiously, the Fossil Gen 5, which according to Fossil's statement, is not going to get updated to the new platform.

Wear combines the best of Google's Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen



Back to the new update, the Wear-themed changes are limited to the Play Store app and have resulted in larger pill-shaped buttons for easier navigation and pronounced elements. Some buttons now sport a gradient color scheme.





While we wait for Google and Samsung's new unified smartwatch operating system, some watch owners have received an early preview of sorts.