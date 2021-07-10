$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Samsung Software updates Google Wearables Fossil Wear

Some smartwatches - including a Fossil - now getting an early preview of Google and Samsung's OS

Anam Hamid
By
0
Some smartwatches - including a Fossil - now getting an early preview of Google and Samsung's OS
While we wait for Google and Samsung's new unified smartwatch operating system, some watch owners have received an early preview of sorts.

The new Play Store update has brought with it elements of the new software platform, tentatively called Wear. Per posts on Reddit, which were first picked up by Android Central, the redesigned Play Store user interface is currently available on the third-generation Moto 360, Suunto 7, Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, and, curiously, the Fossil Gen 5, which according to Fossil's statement, is not going to get updated to the new platform.

Although Qualcomm has said that its Wear 3100 and the 4100/4100+ chips are capable of running the refreshed software, the common consensus was that a good many current watches won't get upgraded. Samsung has already said that the current Tizen watches won't get the new platform. Although Mobvoi hasn't said anything officially, reports indicate that the Pro 3 and E3 will be updated to the new OS.

Wear combines the best of Google's Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen


The operating system was announced at the Google I/O and Samsung showed a glimpse of the skin (One UI Watch) that will run on top of the platform during the MWC. It will debut on Samsung's new watches that will likely be announced on August 11 at the next Unpacked event.

Back to the new update, the Wear-themed changes are limited to the Play Store app and have resulted in larger pill-shaped buttons for easier navigation and pronounced elements. Some buttons now sport a gradient color scheme.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The ultimate Samsung Unpacked leak reveals all of the devices coming August 11 in their full glory
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The ultimate Samsung Unpacked leak reveals all of the devices coming August 11 in their full glory
Reminder from Apple in new television spot: with 5G iPhone 12 series, Dark Mode selfies are possible
by Alan Friedman,  1
Reminder from Apple in new television spot: with 5G iPhone 12 series, Dark Mode selfies are possible
Nokia suing Oppo over patent infringement in several countries
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia suing Oppo over patent infringement in several countries
Facebook brings Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AR experience to Portal smart displays
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Facebook brings Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AR experience to Portal smart displays
TSMC's Q2 revenue rises 20% as demand for chips soar in face of shortage
by Alan Friedman,  0
TSMC's Q2 revenue rises 20% as demand for chips soar in face of shortage
iOS 15 will let developers integrate App Clips in Safari
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iOS 15 will let developers integrate App Clips in Safari
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless