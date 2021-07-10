Some smartwatches - including a Fossil - now getting an early preview of Google and Samsung's OS

Some smartwatches - including a Fossil - now getting an early preview of Google and Samsung's OS0
The new Play Store update has brought with it elements of the new software platform, tentatively called Wear. Per posts on Reddit, which were first picked up by Android Central, the redesigned Play Store user interface is currently available on the third-generation Moto 360, Suunto 7, Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, and, curiously, the Fossil Gen 5, which according to Fossil's statement, is not going to get updated to the new platform.
Although Qualcomm has said that its Wear 3100 and the 4100/4100+ chips are capable of running the refreshed software, the common consensus was that a good many current watches won't get upgraded. Samsung has already said that the current Tizen watches won't get the new platform. Although Mobvoi hasn't said anything officially, reports indicate that the Pro 3 and E3 will be updated to the new OS.
Wear combines the best of Google's Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen
The operating system was announced at the Google I/O and Samsung showed a glimpse of the skin (One UI Watch) that will run on top of the platform during the MWC. It will debut on Samsung's new watches that will likely be announced on August 11 at the next Unpacked event.
Back to the new update, the Wear-themed changes are limited to the Play Store app and have resulted in larger pill-shaped buttons for easier navigation and pronounced elements. Some buttons now sport a gradient color scheme.