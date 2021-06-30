Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has leaked and it looks fantastic

Android Headlines In an unexpected twist, the Galaxy Watch 4 Active is set to debut as the Galaxy Watch 4 . Now, a new leak courtesy offinally reveals the look of Samsung's most expensive smartwatch — meet the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Don't you just love the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic's design?

This smartwatch will apparently be available in three sizes, with this leak tipping 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm models. For reference, the Watch 3 was sold in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will continue to be compatible with standard 20mm watch bands.

What's on the inside of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic?

Samsung is predicted to throw everything it has at the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. That means a heart rate monitor, ECG monitor, blood oxygen sensor, a BIA sensor to measure your body fat, tons of fitness tracking modes... Basically everything you'd want in a modern smartwatch, especially one of the best smartwatches in 2021

There have even been rumors floating around a blood sugar monitor, but it now seems less likely. The reason being that Apple is also understood to be working on a similar feature for the Apple Watch yet a recent leak said it was still years away from being commercially available.

Another major feature is the operating system. We often take software for granted, but Samsung has teamed up with Google on a completely new platform for smartwatches that'll debut on this smartwatch.



Samsung recently showcased its new One UI Watch interface for smartwatches. It's backed by the new, unified Wear platform and enables a more consistent software experience across both Galaxy phones and Galaxy Watches.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic won't be released until August 11. It'll be unveiled a week earlier at the next Unpacked event where the standard Galaxy Watch 4 will debut too, as will Samsung's latest foldable smartphones.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

