The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon

Android users with a taste for more screen real estate and power can safely go for the Galaxy Tab S10 Series. But those don't include an 11-inch model, leaving the Galaxy Tab S9 as the ideal pick for flagship Samsung tablet fans looking for something a bit more compact. This option has been on the market for quite a while, so discounts are usually plenty. Take today, for example.
At the time of writing, Amazon is retailing both the 128GB and 256GB models in Beige at fantastic discounts. We're talking 20% off the base version and an even more tempting 30% markdown on the larger storage model. That brings the 128GB slate down to about $640 from its ~$800 original price, while the 256GB option retails for roughly $650, which is $275 less than ~$920 (its full MSRP).
Under the hood, the model features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy, offering incredible potential. Whether you're playing games or handling work-related tasks, this fella won't disappoint you one bit.
Battery-wise, the model has an 8,400mAh battery with up to 45W wired charging speeds. According to our tests, it can last almost six and a half hours with video streaming and about seven hours and 20 minutes when you play games.
So, what do you think? Is the Galaxy Tab S9 good enough to meet your needs? If yes, make sure you order one while Amazon's promotions on both storage versions still last.
With an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, this Android tablet offers superb visuals. As we've pointed out in our Galaxy Tab S9 review, that's a considerable improvement over the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S8, which has an LCD screen. It's an appreciated upgrade, too, as the AMOLED technology provides more vivid colors and gorgeous pitch blacks.
As far as software support goes, you can expect regular OS upgrades until Android 17, with security patches continuing through 2028. However you look at it, that's one great software promise on Samsung's part.
