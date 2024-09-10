Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon slashes the Galaxy Tab S9+ to its lowest price ever — save $300 while you can

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9+ with the display showing different apps and the S Pen on its left side, positioned on a table.
Amazon is on a roll today! First, it slashed 50% off the Bluetti AC180 portable power station, then reduced the Galaxy A25 5G to a new best price. And now, we've got another smashing deal that'll knock your socks off. If you're currently looking for a new Android tablet, now's the ideal time to snag the fascinating Galaxy Tab S9+ for 30% off.

Galaxy Tab S9+, 256GB: Save $300 at Amazon

Hurry up! You don't have much time to get the stunning Galaxy Tab S9+ at its best price ever. The model with 256GB of storage is currently $300 cheaper, though only for a limited time. This slate offers immense value for money right now, so you should definitely check it out.
$300 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


While we regularly encounter discounts for the 256GB model, including last week when it was $176 off, we haven't seen such massive $300 price cuts before. That includes Prime Day 2024, mind you, when you could save $250 on the slate with a Prime membership. The cherry on top? Neither Best Buy nor Walmart are that generous, deal-wise.

For just under $700, you can now enjoy a premium tablet experience through and through. Indeed, the Galaxy Tab S9+ has it all! It features a superb display that's neither too small nor too big to be uncomfortable to hold, measuring 12.4 inches. With Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and 120Hz refresh rates, it gives you extra crisp and vivid colors.

Equally fantastic on the performance front, this fella features the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, 12GB RAM, and Samsung DeX support that turns it into an expanded workstation whenever you need it. Unlike Apple tablets, it comes with an S Pen in the box, giving you more potential at your fingertips, and it's also IP68-rated for extra durability against dust and water.

Undeniably expensive at its standard ~$1,000 price, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is now a dream for anyone who can afford it. Get it before Amazon's deal goes poof and save $300! Or, consider this option instead.

iOS users should check out this Apple alternative


If you're an iPhone owner and want your new tablet to seamlessly fit your ecosystem, consider getting the 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024) instead. This one is also discounted at Amazon, though not so heavily. The 128GB model usually costs about $800, but it's now available for a tad below $730.

13-inch iPad Air (M2, 2024): Save 9% on Amazon

Apple tablets, just like all other tech by the brand, don't often go on sale at huge discounts. That's why even saving $80 on the larger 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024) seems like a good deal. If you're an iOS user, this promo might be more appealing to you than the Galaxy Tab S9+ discount.
$70 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

This ultra-sleek Apple slate beats the Samsung in terms of performance with its M2 chip, handling super-demanding creative tasks with ease. According to our tests, it additionally offers more on-screen time, with the Galaxy Tab S9+ only beating it on our 3D gaming test.

Recommended Stories
On the other hand, the new 13-inch Air model lacks the splendid display of its Samsung rival. It still has an LCD display that only supports 60Hz max refresh rates, just like the iPad Air (2022). That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, given it offers robust performance, but it's still worth keeping in mind.

Finally, we recommend visiting our Galaxy Tab S9+ vs iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024) specs comparison page for additional details before making the final decision.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
91 stories
10 Sep, 2024
Amazon slashes the Galaxy Tab S9+ to its lowest price ever — save $300 while you can
09 Sep, 2024
If you hurry, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be yours for only $150 (and up) The Galaxy Tab S8+ becomes true bargain after an even bigger discount on Amazon
05 Sep, 2024
Samsung's superb Galaxy Tab S9 gets another generous discount at Amazon
03 Sep, 2024
The mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers even more bang for your buck after new limited-time deal on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless