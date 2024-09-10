Amazon slashes the Galaxy Tab S9+ to its lowest price ever — save $300 while you can
Amazon is on a roll today! First, it slashed 50% off the Bluetti AC180 portable power station, then reduced the Galaxy A25 5G to a new best price. And now, we've got another smashing deal that'll knock your socks off. If you're currently looking for a new Android tablet, now's the ideal time to snag the fascinating Galaxy Tab S9+ for 30% off.
While we regularly encounter discounts for the 256GB model, including last week when it was $176 off, we haven't seen such massive $300 price cuts before. That includes Prime Day 2024, mind you, when you could save $250 on the slate with a Prime membership. The cherry on top? Neither Best Buy nor Walmart are that generous, deal-wise.
Equally fantastic on the performance front, this fella features the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, 12GB RAM, and Samsung DeX support that turns it into an expanded workstation whenever you need it. Unlike Apple tablets, it comes with an S Pen in the box, giving you more potential at your fingertips, and it's also IP68-rated for extra durability against dust and water.
If you're an iPhone owner and want your new tablet to seamlessly fit your ecosystem, consider getting the 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024) instead. This one is also discounted at Amazon, though not so heavily. The 128GB model usually costs about $800, but it's now available for a tad below $730.
This ultra-sleek Apple slate beats the Samsung in terms of performance with its M2 chip, handling super-demanding creative tasks with ease. According to our tests, it additionally offers more on-screen time, with the Galaxy Tab S9+ only beating it on our 3D gaming test.
On the other hand, the new 13-inch Air model lacks the splendid display of its Samsung rival. It still has an LCD display that only supports 60Hz max refresh rates, just like the iPad Air (2022). That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, given it offers robust performance, but it's still worth keeping in mind.
Finally, we recommend visiting our Galaxy Tab S9+ vs iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024) specs comparison page for additional details before making the final decision.
For just under $700, you can now enjoy a premium tablet experience through and through. Indeed, the Galaxy Tab S9+ has it all! It features a superb display that's neither too small nor too big to be uncomfortable to hold, measuring 12.4 inches. With Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and 120Hz refresh rates, it gives you extra crisp and vivid colors.
Undeniably expensive at its standard ~$1,000 price, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is now a dream for anyone who can afford it. Get it before Amazon's deal goes poof and save $300! Or, consider this option instead.
iOS users should check out this Apple alternative
