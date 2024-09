Amazon slashes the Galaxy Tab S9+ to its lowest price ever — save $300 while you can

Hurry up! You don't have much time to get the stunning Galaxy Tab S9+ at its best price ever. The model with 256GB of storage is currently $300 cheaper, though only for a limited time. This slate offers immense value for money right now, so you should definitely check it out.

iOS users should check out this Apple alternative

13-inch iPad Air (M2, 2024): Save 9% on Amazon Apple tablets, just like all other tech by the brand, don't often go on sale at huge discounts. That's why even saving $80 on the larger 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024) seems like a good deal. If you're an iOS user, this promo might be more appealing to you than the Galaxy Tab S9+ discount. $70 off (9%) Buy at Amazon

While we regularly encounter discounts for the 256GB model, including last week when it was $176 off, we haven't seen such massive $300 price cuts before. That includes Prime Day 2024, mind you, when you could save $250 on the slate with a Prime membership. The cherry on top? Neither Best Buy nor Walmart are that generous, deal-wise.For just under $700, you can now enjoy a premium tablet experience through and through. Indeed, the Galaxy Tab S9 + has it all! It features a superb display that's neither too small nor too big to be uncomfortable to hold, measuring 12.4 inches. With Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and 120Hz refresh rates, it gives you extra crisp and vivid colors.Equally fantastic on the performance front, this fella features the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, 12GB RAM, and Samsung DeX support that turns it into an expanded workstation whenever you need it. Unlike Apple tablets, it comes with an S Pen in the box, giving you more potential at your fingertips, and it's also IP68-rated for extra durability against dust and water.Undeniably expensive at its standard ~$1,000 price, the+ is now a dream for anyone who can afford it. Get it before Amazon's deal goes poof and save $300! Or, consider this option instead.If you're an iPhone owner and want your new tablet to seamlessly fit your ecosystem, consider getting the 13-inch M2 iPad Air (2024) instead. This one is also discounted at Amazon, though not so heavily. The 128GB model usually costs about $800, but it's now available for a tad below $730.This ultra-sleek Apple slate beats the Samsung in terms of performance with its M2 chip, handling super-demanding creative tasks with ease. According to our tests, it additionally offers more on-screen time, with the+ only beating it on our 3D gaming test.On the other hand, the new 13-inch Air model lacks the splendid display of its Samsung rival. It still has an LCD display that only supports 60Hz max refresh rates, just like the iPad Air (2022). That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, given it offers robust performance, but it's still worth keeping in mind.Finally, we recommend visiting our Galaxy Tab S9+ vs iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024) specs comparison page for additional details before making the final decision.