Save 50% on the 1152Wh Bluetti AC180 with this gorgeous limited-time Amazon deal

Bluetti AC180 power station displayed in a lush, green outdoor setting with rocks, plants, a lake, and a butterfly.
Sick and tired of having to worry about battery life on your essentials while camping? Sure, you can bring multiple chargers and power banks, but you can just as easily keep devices (and even appliances) functioning off-grid with a portable power station. And what could be better than a deeply discounted Bluetti AC180, which arrives for half off on Amazon?

Save 50% on the Bluetti AC180 at Amazon

New limited-time deal at Amazon gives you a 50% discount on the Bluetti AC180. That's a record-high discount we've never seen before, which lands the high-class 1152Wh station under the $500 mark. Get yours and save big soon!
$500 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Bluetti AC180 + 200W solar panel: 27% off on Amazon

For more sustainability, bundle your AC180 with a 200W solar panel. The station supports 500W of max solar input. With the 200W panel, you can replenish it fully in as little as 4.8 hours. This bundle is also on sale for a limited time on Amazon. You can now save 27% on it, which equates to $300.
$300 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

We're not joking one bit! The high-class 1152Wh solar generator with a LiFePO4 battery pack is now available for about $500 instead of roughly $1,000! That's a pretty gorgeous bargain. It's also a first-time occurrence at the largest e-commerce seller.

For more independence off-grid, you can bundle the AC180 with a 200W solar panel. With it, you can fully charge your station in as little as 4.8 hours. Amazon has a deal on the bundle, too. You can get it for 27% off, meaning it now sets you back about $800 and not $1,100. Before moving on, we'd like to point out that both Amazon offers will be available for a short while, so keep that in mind.

With a large-sized station like this one, you're well prepared for emergencies, camping trips, and more. With its huge capacity and four AC outlets with output power of 1800W and 2700W surge, this fella can run a 120W fridge for seven hours or charge a laptop as much as 15 times, to mention just a few.

Besides the handy AC outlets, you get a wireless charging pad, a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter Outlet, a single USB-C port (100W max), and four USB-A ports. That makes a total of 11 outlets, giving you plenty of versatility for various home appliances and gadgets.

What happens when it runs out of power? It uses super-fast charging technology that replenishes it back to 80% in just 45 minutes via wall charging. Alternatively, you can use solar energy for recharging, and the station supports 500W of max solar input.

Recommended Stories
With extra perks like smart app control and expandable capacity, the AC180 makes for a great outdoor companion and home backup power solution. Now that it's cheaper than ever on Amazon, it gives you much more value for money. Don't miss out!
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
