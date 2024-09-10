Samsung's budget Galaxy A25 5G drops to a new best price on Amazon
Which Samsung phone under $300 has a Super AMOLED display and a respectable main camera? The Galaxy A25 5G, of course! This fella is one of the best budget phones, and guess what? It's now cheaper than ever, courtesy of Amazon's new 23% markdown. The discount saves you $70 on the budget-friendly Android 14 device, a price cut you won't find at Best Buy or Walmart.
Previously, we've seen the phone for $50 off. That was its Prime Day 2024 discount as well. But it's now even more attractive, and the best part is that there's no limited-time banner on Amazon's current promo. Even so, this deal might vanish at any given time, so it's probably a reasonable idea to act quickly.
There's also a great camera to help you make memories with friends and family. While it's far from the best camera phones, the Galaxy A25 captures good-looking photos with its 50MP main camera, especially when conditions are ideal. Selfies turn out good as well, which is a plus for many.
While there are many good things about the Galaxy A25, performance isn't quite one of them. Don't get us wrong, the Exynos 1280 does a good job with everyday tasks; it's just that you won't feel this phone super zippy. Well, the older OnePlus Nord N30 might be a better choice for those demanding extra speed. It's now $50 cheaper than usual on Amazon, too.
With its Snapdragon 695 5G chip, the OnePlus phone offers a slightly snappier performance. What's more, it has a larger display, measuring 6.7 inches, 8GB RAM instead of 6GB, and a 108MP primary camera. This puppy charges faster than the Galaxy, too, as it supports 50W wired charging speeds instead of 25W.
On the downside, you get at least one major OS update and three years of security support, which sounds less promising. In other words, the Galaxy might bring more value in the long run. Check out other differences via our OnePlus Nord N30 vs Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specs comparison before making the final decision.
The Samsung handset sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and high peak brightness levels. Since most phones in the sub-$300 range use LCD displays, including the popular OnePlus N30 5G, the Samsung handset is a clear winner on the display front.
Another noteworthy thing about this bad boy is the long software support. Samsung has promised four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. Not bad for a device that now costs just under $230, right?
The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a worthy competitor
