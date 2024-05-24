Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

Brilliant deal knocks the Galaxy Tab S8 down under the $450 mark on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Brilliant deal knocks the Galaxy Tab S8 down under the $450 mark on Amazon
Did you get a chance to check out the Galaxy Tab S8 deal via the official store? Indeed, this week’s Discover Samsung Summer Sale introduces incredible deals, especially for users who can trade in older devices in good condition. But those with nothing free (for trade-in) on their hands shouldn’t despair! Amazon has an equally appealing offer on the vanilla model from the Tab S8 lineup.

Presently, the e-commerce giant sells this high-quality Samsung tablet at an exciting 36% discount. This appealing deal lands it at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Keep in mind that the slate only comes in one color (Graphite) and storage version (128GB) at the store.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is $254 cheaper on Amazon

If you want a flagship-grade Galaxy Tab experience without breaking the bank, consider getting the Tab S8. This tablet is currently $254 off on Amazon, and you don't need to jump through any hoops to take advantage! The model has an 11-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside, an S Pen in the box, and offers great performance for its current price of under $450. Get yours on Amazon while you can.
$254 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon
 

With such a brilliant discount, the Tab S8 is undoubtedly a better option than the slightly larger Tab S9 FE+. It features a compact 11-inch screen with snappy 120Hz refresh rates for a smooth and enjoyable viewing experience. The Android tablet also has none other than the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under its hood.

Although it’s certainly not the latest Samsung slate, this Galaxy model will remain trendy for quite a while. The manufacturer has committed to up to four Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches. In other words, the 2022-released model should be up-to-date until 2027.

On the camera front, you have a dual camera configuration on the rear with a 13MP AF main sensor. Let’s not forget that you get the S Pen in the box, saving you the extra cost of purchasing the accessory separately. Storage expansion via microSD (up to 1TB) is also available. Simply put, this puppy gives you everything you need for day-to-day entertainment.

So, if you can’t afford a model from the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup and don’t intend to shell out too much money for the Tab S8 Ultra, this is a perfectly viable option. And now that you can get it at $254 off its price tag, it’s certainly much more attractive than usual.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
37 stories
24 May, 2024
Brilliant deal knocks the Galaxy Tab S8 down under the $450 mark on Amazon
22 May, 2024
Get a Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at a sweet discount during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
20 May, 2024
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
16 May, 2024
Both Galaxy Tab A9+ models sell at their second-best price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless