Brilliant deal knocks the Galaxy Tab S8 down under the $450 mark on Amazon
Did you get a chance to check out the Galaxy Tab S8 deal via the official store? Indeed, this week’s Discover Samsung Summer Sale introduces incredible deals, especially for users who can trade in older devices in good condition. But those with nothing free (for trade-in) on their hands shouldn’t despair! Amazon has an equally appealing offer on the vanilla model from the Tab S8 lineup.
Presently, the e-commerce giant sells this high-quality Samsung tablet at an exciting 36% discount. This appealing deal lands it at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Keep in mind that the slate only comes in one color (Graphite) and storage version (128GB) at the store.
With such a brilliant discount, the Tab S8 is undoubtedly a better option than the slightly larger Tab S9 FE+. It features a compact 11-inch screen with snappy 120Hz refresh rates for a smooth and enjoyable viewing experience. The Android tablet also has none other than the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip under its hood.
Although it’s certainly not the latest Samsung slate, this Galaxy model will remain trendy for quite a while. The manufacturer has committed to up to four Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches. In other words, the 2022-released model should be up-to-date until 2027.
So, if you can’t afford a model from the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup and don’t intend to shell out too much money for the Tab S8 Ultra, this is a perfectly viable option. And now that you can get it at $254 off its price tag, it’s certainly much more attractive than usual.
On the camera front, you have a dual camera configuration on the rear with a 13MP AF main sensor. Let’s not forget that you get the S Pen in the box, saving you the extra cost of purchasing the accessory separately. Storage expansion via microSD (up to 1TB) is also available. Simply put, this puppy gives you everything you need for day-to-day entertainment.
