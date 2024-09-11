The Galaxy Tab A9+ promises fun and games at bargain prices on Amazon
Are you looking for a new budget tablet? Well, the Lenovo Tab M11 is now 26% off in a bundle with the Lenovo Pen and a Folio Case. The more affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is also on sale at Amazon. But if you want something from Samsung, you might like the Galaxy Tab A9+ better.
Currently, you can get both the 64GB and the 128GB models for $50 off on Amazon. That means the base storage version now sells for just under $170. Getting the 128GB configuration will set you back about $220 instead of ~$270. While that's not the best price we've ever seen for these models, Best Buy and Walmart don't have such great offers right now. Even at the official Samsung Store, you must trade in an eligible device for a more considerable price cut.
With its 11-inch 90Hz display and 1920 x 1200 resolution, this affordable slate gives you respectable visuals. It also features a Snapdragon 695 chip, which is considerably more powerful than the MediaTek Helio G88 inside the Lenovo Tab M11, one of its main competitors.
As you can see, spec-wise, this Samsung option is pretty much on par with other budget tablets in its price range. It may be nowhere as powerful or stunning as the Galaxy Tab S9 series, nor can it support the S Pen, but it's a great everyday entertainment solution. As for its Android version, the device comes with Android 13 out of the box, and its Android 14 update was rolled out in March.
If you think it brings enough to the table to deserve your investment, we suggest acting on Amazon's deal before it goes poof. Finally, we'd like to note that some color options will only stay at their current discount for a short while.
There are also four Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, delivering great audio for the tablet's budget price, 8GB RAM (on the 128GB version), a microSD card slot for storage expansion, in case 128GB (or 64GB) isn't enough for your favorite videos, photos, and more. Additionally, with the 7,040mAh battery, you should get hours of fun per single charge.
