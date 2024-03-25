Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ finally gets updated to Android 14
One of the most recent Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab A9+, is finally getting upgraded to Android 14. Initially introduced back in October along with the vanilla model, the Galaxy Tab A9+ was shipped with Android 13 onboard instead of the newer version of the operating system.

Although Samsung has done a pretty good job at delivering Android 14 updates to as many of its devices as possible, it took the company more than five months to update the Galaxy Tab A9+.

The folks at SamMobile report that Galaxy Tab A9+ users in select countries have already received the Android 14 update. Currently, the update was spotted in the Caucasus countries, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines.

Unfortunately, the update includes the December 2023 security patch instead, which means Samsung is about three months behind when it comes to security updates for the Galaxy Tab A9+.

Another important aspect worth mentioning is that Android 14 will also upgrade the tablet’s software from One UI 5.1.1 to One UI 6.0. Despite the fact that Samsung has already rolled out One UI 6.1 to a bunch of Galaxy devices, the differences aren’t that big, so an upgrade to One UI 6.0 is more than welcome.

If you don’t live in any of the countries/regions mentioned above, you’ll probably have to wait a few more weeks for the update, but don’t forget to check for it by heading to Settings / Software Update / Download and Install.

