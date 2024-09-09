30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
The Lenovo Tab M11 is the entertainment essential to get at its best price on Amazon

Lenovo Tab M11 with the Lenovo Tab Pen in front of it and a Folio Case attached to it on a white background.
Fun, affordable, and with stylus support, the Lenovo Tab M11 is loved by many. Sure, it's no M4 iPad Pro (2024), but this tablet is a great budget option to consider. Guess why we're telling you this. It's back at its lowest price on Amazon, that's why! You can save $60 on the 128GB configuration with the Lenovo Tab Pen and the Folio Case. Usually, this bundle costs about $230, but Amazon's generous 26% markdown lands it under $170.

Save 26% on the Lenovo Tab M11 with accessories

For yet another time, Amazon slashes prices for the Lenovo Tab M11 bundle, turning it into a no-miss entertainment tablet for the whole family. The model with 128GB of storage, the Lenovo Tab Pen, and a Folio Case is once again $60 cheaper than usual, landing it at its best price on Amazon. You won't find this bundle at lower prices on Best Buy or the official store, so hurry up and act!
$60 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Is this the first time we've come across this incredible offer? Nope, we first spotted it at its current price on Prime Day 2024. It's been coming and going since then, but it vanished quicker than expected when we last spotted it this August. Since there's no way of knowing how long the promo will last this time, we suggest you hurry up and take advantage soon.

Certainly not as premium as the best Samsung tablets, the Tab M11 is ideal for streaming. It sports a thin, lightweight design and a vibrant 11-inch 1920x1200 WUXGA display, delivering excellent visuals for the slate's asking price. Moreover, the device features four Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers for a more immersive and enjoyable streaming experience.

But there's more to do on it than just watch videos. You can take quick notes or let your kids draw the family dog with the Lenovo Tab Pen. Speaking of which, the Android tablet supports Google Kids space for children's entertainment and learning with parental controls, meaning the whole family can use it!

Performance-wise, the budget-friendly Tab M11 certainly can't beat even some mid-range options like the Google Pixel Tablet, let alone high-end options. That said, you should enjoy a mostly smooth experience with day-to-day tasks. And with up to 10 hours of use between charges, you'll get plenty of fun before stopping for a recharge.

If you think this fella has enough to meet your (and your family's) needs for entertainment and learning, go ahead and grab it at its best price! Amazon won't keep the 26% markdown forever, so it pays to be quick.
