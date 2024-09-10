This affordable Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) bundle is 27% off at Amazon once again

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with a Folio Case on a white background.
Everyone wants a premium tablet, but let's face it: not all of us can afford one. But hey, the Android tablet world doesn't start and end with high-end devices like the Galaxy Tab S9 Series. There are plenty of affordable options to consider. Take the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023), for example. This fella usually costs as little as $150 on Amazon, but you can now get it for 27% off.

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023), 32GB + Folio Case: 27% OFF

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is once again a great choice for users on a budget. The tablet with 32GB of storage and a Folio Case is 27% off at Amazon, saving you $40. That's not the best deal we've ever seen, but you won't find a better one (with a Folio Case), so check it out.
$40 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023), 64GB: Save $40 at Lenovo

Need more than just 32GB of storage onboard your entry-level tablet? Get the Lenovo Tab M9 with 64GB of built-in storage at Lenovo.com and save $40. That brings the model at the same price as its 32GB sibling on Amazon.
$40 off (27%)
$109 99
$149 99
Buy at Lenovo

The device arrives with a Folio Case and 32GB of storage. In case the promo sounds familiar, that's because we've seen it multiple times before. Still, it's a great bargain on an entry-level device that can keep you entertained for hours. Oh, and did we mention you can't find the same discount at Best Buy or Walmart? Well, you can't.

What you can find over at the Lenovo Store, though, is the same $40 discount on the 64GB model sans a Folio Case. It has the same MSRP as Amazon's bundle and lands it at the same sub-$110 price. So, if you don't need a case that much and prefer more storage on deck, this offer could be ideal for you.

So long as you don't need excellent performance or an AMOLED display, this compact puppy will serve you just fine. It's a simple, entry-level tablet with a 9-inch HD screen, a 5,100mAh battery that promises up to 13 hours of battery life, and a MediaTek processor. 

Nothing about it particularly shines in any way, but you should still be able to browse the web, watch favorite videos, or check important work emails without any issues. At that price, what more do you need?

Something important to keep in mind: the Tab M9 (2023) arrives with Android 12 (or later) out of the box, and it no longer receives software support. However, it still gets security patches, which should continue until 2026. In other words, there's still some juice left in it. Still, if you'd rather have something more contemporary, you can always check out the discounted Lenovo Tab M11.

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Huge discounts await!

Samsung's fall sale event brings you huge bargains on top products, including up to $1,440 off the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6!
$1440 off (64%)
$819 99
$2259 99
Buy at Samsung
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

