It seems like the Galaxy S25 will be as boring as the iPhone 16





What happened to hardware upgrades?





For what seems like forever Samsung has been handing us the same phone over and over again with barely any noticeable upgrades. The same battery capacity, same old slow charging speeds, the same few storage and RAM options and the same outdated cameras. I was really hoping that this would change with the Galaxy S25 phones but the only hardware upgrade of note seems to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.



The hopefully all three ) but that’s about it. In fact we’re supposedly



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. For what seems like forever Samsung has been handing us the same phone over and over again with barely any noticeable upgrades. The same battery capacity, same old slow charging speeds, the same few storage and RAM options and the same outdated cameras. I was really hoping that this would change with thephones but the only hardware upgrade of note seems to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.The Galaxy S24 Ultra at least gave us one really cool thing: the anti-reflective display which looks brilliant under challenging lighting conditions. Thankfully Samsung is bringing it to its newest phones too () but that’s about it. In fact we’re supposedly losing Bluetooth on the S Pen instead of getting new hardware improvements.Not cool, Samsung. Not cool.





The same old AI tripe





Multiple reports from inside the industry have come out recently stating that the biggest selling point for the Galaxy S25 lineup will be a revamped LLM-powered Bixby AI assistant. This, coupled with allegedly exclusive Google Gemini features, will set Apple Intelligence . At least that’s the plan.



Now, I admit, when I first heard this I was very excited. From the iPhone 16 to the



But that’s not what’s happening. Recently Galaxy AI still isn’t any different from its peers.



Unless Samsung is planning on pulling a fast one on us by revealing hitherto unforeseen AI features at Galaxy Unpacked today I doubt there’s anything new here. Yes, the nighttime video clean-up tool as well as the audio eraser for recordings seem neat but neither of them are novel or revolutionary.



Recommended Stories Multiple reports from inside the industry have come out recently stating that the biggest selling point for thelineup will be a revamped LLM-powered Bixby AI assistant. This, coupled with allegedly exclusive Google Gemini features, will set Galaxy AI apart from. At least that’s the plan.Now, I admit, when I first heard this I was very excited. From theto the Pixel 9 , all AI ever seems to do is write mediocre emails or generate heavily restricted images. The thought of an AI assistant that actually acted like the ones I grew up seeing in science fiction movies was enough to make me foam at the mouth.But that’s not what’s happening. Recently leaked Galaxy S25 marketing materials as well as a leaked Galaxy S25 promotional video both seem to confirm the same thing:still isn’t any different from its peers.Unless Samsung is planning on pulling a fast one on us by revealing hitherto unforeseen AI features at Galaxy Unpacked today I doubt there’s anything new here. Yes, the nighttime video clean-up tool as well as the audio eraser for recordings seem neat but neither of them are novel or revolutionary.The main marketed AI features still seem to be an assistant that will write you things or let you know about “pet friendly Italian restaurants with outdoor seating”. Yeah, that’s in the leaked video that Samsung asked to be taken down.





To 16 GB or not to 16 GB

Now this is something that’s not completely confirmed but reports are coming in that the 16 GB Galaxy S25 variants will not be making it to the U.S. 16 GB of RAM hasn’t been seen on Samsung’s flagships for many years and the initial assumption was that the company was increasing RAM to facilitate Galaxy AI .





Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra without any strings at the Samsung Store! By doing so, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit, plus additional savings of up to $1,250! Additionally, you get a chance to win $5,000! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today to receive a $50 Samsung Credit. You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one, plus a chance to win $5,000! Don't miss out on Samsung's no-strings-attached reservation campaign. Reserve at Samsung



But if 16 GB is restricted to certain Asian markets only — for some inexplicable reason — then the Galaxy S25 launch will be a fragmented event similar to the iPhone 16 launch. The iPhone 16 has different features in different regions due to local laws. It also still doesn’t have Apple Intelligence in certain places despite it being one of its biggest selling points.



If Samsung restricts the 16 GB variants to a select few countries then it will be going down the same route as Apple, kind of like when it did with the removal of the headphone jack. But if 16 GB is restricted to certain Asian markets only — for some inexplicable reason — then thelaunch will be a fragmented event similar to thelaunch. Thehas different features in different regions due to local laws. It also still doesn’t havein certain places despite it being one of its biggest selling points.If Samsung restricts the 16 GB variants to a select few countries then it will be going down the same route as Apple, kind of like when it did with the removal of the headphone jack.



