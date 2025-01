Galaxy S25 leaked promo video removed after showcasing underwhelming upgrades

Galaxy AI is partnering with Google Gemini for an exclusive experience. | Video credit — Samsung

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

The video boasted about an AI assistant that “gets you” followed immediately by showing it giving you some insights before you start the day. This was followed by the user asking it to list pet-friendly Italian restaurants with outdoor seating. I don’t know about you but these are things I would normally turn to online forums for so I can get first-hand accounts about a place I’m considering visiting.If there is a silver lining here it’s that the leaked promo video may not have showcased everything that thephones will come with. In fact Samsung might be pulling an Apple and thinking of releasing its AI features in subsequent updates after One UI 7 Aside from software however the new phones will have the same battery capacity, charging speeds, cameras and displays. The biggest hardware related selling point for thelineup is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that promises large performance gains over its predecessors.While the S25 series will likely be some of the best phones to come out in 2025 you might want to consider skipping this generation if AI doesn’t interest you.