Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move

Since the Air Command menu appears when you hover the S Pen over the screen, you might think it requires Bluetooth, but that's not the case. Instead, it relies on electromagnetic resonance (EMR) technology to make the display recognize it even if it is just hovering over it.



Samsung may have nixed Bluetooth support because not many people require it. Additionally, it may introduce some enhancements to make you forget about the loss of Bluetooth, such as a 1.5mm tip for ease of use, improved durability, and a better sketching experience.



Other than that, the leaked images also give us another look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's



With the Galaxy S25 Ultra launch week finally here, leaks are intensifying . A promotional video briefly went online two days ago before being pulled from the internet . Some new official-looking of theand its S Pen have now emerged.Theisn't just expected to do away with the Note's boxy design. Its S Pen might lose the Bluetooth connectivity introduced with the Galaxy Note 9 in 2018.Bluetooth compatibility enables many S Pen features, including remote controllability for taking pictures and controlling presentations and Air actions for allowing gesture controls.You will still be able to write and doodle with a non-Bluetooth S Pen, but it will feel inferior. A new rumor appears to confirm that thewill indeed lose some of its best features.A promotional image posted by Tarun Vats seems to hint that Samsung will emphasize simple functionalities such as sketching and note-taking, suggesting thewill not have Bluetooth. The S Pen will still be able to summon Air Command, a menu with shortcuts to features that work with the stylus.