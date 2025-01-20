Marketing material for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks

Renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in four color options.
With Samsung ready to unpack its latest flagship series in less than two full days, leaker Evan Blass has disseminated marketing material for the Galaxy S25 series. The images promote a huge list of features for the phones including Galaxy AI. The images also provide a quick rundown of some of the phone's individual specs such as screen sizes, maximum camera resolutions, and informational pages including one about RCS texting.

The promotional image of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ includes some informative small print revealing that Galaxy AI features are free through 2025 although a Samsung Account login is required. Samsung also promotes the daily news briefing that Galaxy phone holders can receive. This includes the latest weather, curated top stories, and more. It's sent once in the morning and updated again during the evening.

"Stay in the know on the go with a phone that gives you the info you need before you even know you need it."-Samsung

Also highlighted in the Galaxy S25 series' marketing images is a promotion for Night Video with Audio Eraser. With this feature, you can video "vibrant" images in low light while eliminating two kinds of noise. Video noise is the unwanted grainy look that you usually see in video recordings made in low-light conditions. Audio noise is unwanted sounds that distract from the natural sounds recorded while recording a video. This is a feature that employs AI.

The leaked Galaxy S25 series marketing material also promotes the phones' front-facing selfie snappers that allow users to "capture selfies that feel real with natural skin tones and textures." The leak also gives away some specs that have already been outed such as the screen size of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra which are 6.2 inches, 6.7 inches, and 6.9 inches respectively.


We learn from Samsung that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ carry maximum camera resolutions of 50MP and 50MP respectively. The Galaxy S25 Ultra tips the scales with a 200MP main camera on the back panel.

All three phones have different battery capacities starting with the 4000mAh cell powering the Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S25+ sports a 4900mAh battery, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 5000mAh battery. Out of all three models, the leaked marketing material reveals that only one of them comes with an S Pen. I'm sure all of you know which model that is. Just in case, I'll tell you that this accessory comes out of the box with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung also promotes its Smart Switch feature which allows users to transfer over pictures, videos, apps, music, contacts, and conversations to a new phone not only quickly, but also safely. The marketing material reveals some info about the Samsung Digital Wallet where you can digitally store on your phone credit cards, hotel room keys, boarding passes, and more.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

