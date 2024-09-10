It’s not just you - the iPhone 16 reveal was the most boring Apple event ever

Recommended Stories

Is Apple running out of ideas on how to make the iPhone exciting again, or was the iPhone 16 event just lazy?

Where’s the "Steve Jobs era" Apple Magic? Maybe we need a foldable iPhone after all…

In fact, Apple didn’t waste any time after revealing the iPhone 16’s design - they immediately went straight to talking about AI. For a while there, it felt like they’d forgotten they were even launching a new phone.So much of the presentation around Apple Intelligence was repeated (almost word for word) that it was clear Apple was trying to make sure people who missed WWDC could find out about Apple’s new AI. But for those of us who did tune in back then, it was just painfully repetitive.It was like one of those boring training videos you have to watch before starting a new job. You know - the ones where you’re shown how to answer the phone with the right tone or where to place the stapler.Another thing that made the event feel extra dull was the fact that it was pre-recorded, which has become the new normal for Apple since 2020.While pre-recording helps with smooth transitions and polished presentations, it also makes things feel less lively and spontaneous - even seeing a live demo of a new feature that doesn’t work (like during Google’s last event) has its charm sometimes.It must’ve been especially disappointing for the poor media folks who flew all the way to Cupertino just to watch a pre-recorded video and a bunch of things they saw at WWDC.