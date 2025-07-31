$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The ultimate Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a limited-time $300 price cut at Amazon

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the whole package, and it now arrives at a much more attractive price.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a proper Android flagship, boasting an incredibly good-looking display, powerful performance, and top-tier camera. The best part? It's currently $300 off at Amazon, bringing it to an absolutely irresistible price.

The S25 Ultra is $300 off at Amazon

$300 off (23%)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is once again in the spotlight at Amazon. For a limited time, the device is $300 off on Amazon in its 256GB variant. That brings it to a much more attractive price. Act fast and save big while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, the Samsung phone was even cheaper this July 8-11. At the time, you could get it for $365 off. But let's face it: this Prime Day deal is unlikely to return anytime soon. So, if you're looking for the ultimate Galaxy experience without paying full price, now's your chance to act.

What makes this Samsung handset a good choice? For starters, it sports a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra-high resolution. Factor in the Corning Gorilla Armor 2 anti-reflective coating, and you've got an unrivaled visual experience.

On top of that, you get solid Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy performance. Whether you're casually browsing, gaming, or multitasking extensively, this Android phone delivers a buttery-smooth experience.

What about the camera? Well, this is actually one of the best camera phones we've tested this year. The handset features a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3X telephoto lens, a 50MP 5X periscope sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera on the rear, delivering stunning images with immaculate detail, lifelike colors, and balanced dynamics.

There's no shortage of AI features, either. This bad boy comes with AI Select, Now Brief, Audio Eraser, and many more. Let's not forget the seven-year software support promise, which ensures your device stays up to date for years to come.

However you look at it, the S25 Ultra is everything you could possibly want in an Android flagship. If you missed out on its epic Prime Day discount, this is your next chance to score a massive $300 off its original $1,300 price. Be sure to act fast, though, as this promo will only stay live for a limited time. And if you're still on the fence, check out our full Galaxy S25 Ultra review.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
