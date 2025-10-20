Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Galaxy S25+ becomes a solid deal after $100 discount

With high-end performance, a stunning display, and capable cameras, the phone ticks all the right boxes, making it a solid choice for shoppers looking for a high-end smartphone.

Amazon may be offering a massive $150 discount on the OnePlus 13, making it an absolute bargain, but if you’re a Galaxy fan, you might want to check out the retailer’s deal on the Galaxy S25+ as well.

The e-commerce giant is currently selling the jumbo-sized Galaxy S25 for $100 off its regular price. That lets you treat yourself to a model with 256GB of storage for just under $900. At the time of writing, you can choose between the Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, and Navy paint jobs, allowing you to pick the color option that best matches your taste.

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

$100 off (10%)
Get the Galaxy S25+ with 256GB of storage on Amazon and save $100 in the process. The phone delivers speedy performance, delivers pleasant visuals on the go, and takes stunning photos. It's worth every penny. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


We agree that the discount isn’t as enticing as the massive $300 price cut the phone received during October Prime Day. But hey, scoring $100 in savings on one of the best smartphones on the market isn’t a bad deal, either. Just hurry up and save now, since there’s no telling how long this offer will stay available.

Sure, the Galaxy S25+ isn’t exactly budget-friendly, but it’s also one of those phones you just can’t go wrong with. For instance, it comes with the same extremely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found in Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra. Coupled with 12GB of RAM, our friend here can handle any task or game with ease. So, you get premium performance.

Another thing you get is a stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. The display boasts a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, delivering gorgeous visuals with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its peak brightness of 2,600 nits lets you enjoy content even on the sunniest days, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes swiping reels on Insta feel fast and fluid. To top this off, there is also a capable 50MP main camera on board that takes beautiful photos and a 4,900mAh battery that can last the whole day without top-ups.

So, in other words, the Galaxy S25+ is a premium phone from top to bottom and is an even better choice now that it’s selling for $100 off. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get yours at a bargain price now!

