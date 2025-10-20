Galaxy S25+ becomes a solid deal after $100 discount
With high-end performance, a stunning display, and capable cameras, the phone ticks all the right boxes, making it a solid choice for shoppers looking for a high-end smartphone.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
offering a massive $150 discount on the OnePlus 13, making it an absolute bargain, but if you’re a Galaxy fan, you might want to check out the retailer’s deal on the Galaxy S25+ as well.Amazon may be
The e-commerce giant is currently selling the jumbo-sized Galaxy S25 for $100 off its regular price. That lets you treat yourself to a model with 256GB of storage for just under $900. At the time of writing, you can choose between the Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue, and Navy paint jobs, allowing you to pick the color option that best matches your taste.
We agree that the discount isn’t as enticing as the massive $300 price cut the phone received during October Prime Day. But hey, scoring $100 in savings on one of the best smartphones on the market isn’t a bad deal, either. Just hurry up and save now, since there’s no telling how long this offer will stay available.
Sure, the Galaxy S25+ isn’t exactly budget-friendly, but it’s also one of those phones you just can’t go wrong with. For instance, it comes with the same extremely powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset found in Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra. Coupled with 12GB of RAM, our friend here can handle any task or game with ease. So, you get premium performance.
Another thing you get is a stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. The display boasts a 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, delivering gorgeous visuals with vibrant colors. Meanwhile, its peak brightness of 2,600 nits lets you enjoy content even on the sunniest days, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes swiping reels on Insta feel fast and fluid. To top this off, there is also a capable 50MP main camera on board that takes beautiful photos and a 4,900mAh battery that can last the whole day without top-ups.
So, in other words, the Galaxy S25+ is a premium phone from top to bottom and is an even better choice now that it’s selling for $100 off. Therefore, don’t hesitate—get yours at a bargain price now!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: