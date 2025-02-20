Members-only articles read this month:/
Galaxy S25 Edge could force Apple to dust off a forgotten patent (and make the iPhone pricier)
When I think of competition, I like to think of it in the classical, romanticized way: that competition drives innovation and forces prices down. But what if Samsung's top-shelf construct for the Galaxy S25 Edge just makes future iPhones more expensive?
What a depressing thought. A bit like the current state of AI, but that's another story.
Companies should also try to undercut prices whenever possible. That's what OnePlus has been doing (or trying to do), for example, with its flagship killers like the OnePlus 12. If I wanted to get a similar powerhouse experience to, say, that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I'd be really tempted to get the OnePlus and save me some hard-earned money.
But what do we do with the possibility of Samsung forcing future iPhones to get even pricier?
And, more importantly, how would Samsung do this?
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be a much more exciting device than early leaks suggested. On the outside, at least.
The above report indicates that the wasp-waisted phone could feature a premium ceramic design, making it both lighter and more durable than metal and glass alternatives. While it's unclear if Samsung will go with a fully ceramic back or instead opt for a fused ceramic-glass blend, the phone is expected to stand out in both aesthetics and feel.
It's set to debut at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, which is to be held between March 3 and March 6: it's almost here now!
For comparison, the Galaxy S25 comes at 7.25 mm, while the Galaxy S25 Plus is slightly bulkier at 7.35 mm.
What's great about it is that it will likely pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (Qualcomm's latest and greatest silicon), a 200 MP main camera, and what's not that great about it is its battery: a rumored 3,900 mAh cell. Let's hope that the Snapdragon 8 Elite does its magic and proves to be power-efficient in the Galaxy S25 Edge, because the 3,900 mAh capacity definitely doesn't stand out in today's 5,000 mAh (and above) flagship standard. Or at least it doesn't stand out in a good way.
All of this – the champion chipset, the slim body, the 200 MP camera, the ceramic back – could potentially skyrocket the price.
Of course, that won't be a problem for users who cherish fancy, sleek, premium gadgets; the Galaxy S25 Edge is precisely that: an exclusive bijou that was never meant for the masses. Nothing more, nothing less.
If you're confused about what all of the above has to do with Apple and the prospect of the iPhone getting pricier, let this hint sink: fake teeth.
What the… ?
I'm talking about ceramics, of course – like zirconia, widely known to be used for aesthetic dental purposes.
Of course, ceramic is not used just for the back of a phone. It could be used for its… display.
Apple first introduced Ceramic Shield with the iPhone 12 in 2020, replacing the Gorilla Glass protection used on the iPhone 11 and earlier models.
Over the years, the company has refined this technology, resulting in three versions. The iPhone 12 series featured the first-generation Ceramic Shield, which Apple claimed was four times more resistant to drops than the iPhone 11. From the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 15, as well as the standard iPhone 16 models, Apple used a second-generation version, marketed as tougher than any other smartphone glass.
The iPhone 16 Pro takes it a step further with a third-generation Ceramic Shield, continuing Apple's push for more durable displays.
A few years ago, Apple wanted to dive way deeper into ceramics and even patented something.
The report read that Apple was exploring zirconia-based ceramics for future iPhones, a move that could make the devices more durable, scratch-resistant, and visually distinct from standard glass and metal models.
As we pointed out, ceramic offers high strength, toughness, and resistance to wear and corrosion, already making it a popular choice in high-end watches and medical implants.
A ceramic iPhone could further differentiate Pro models from standard ones, reinforcing Apple’s premium branding. However, since this development is based on a patent, there's no certainty that Apple will move forward with it, leaving the possibility of a ceramic iPhone uncertain.
But… if Samsung goes premium with the body Galaxy S25 Edge, would Apple resist the temptation to answer and present its own ceramic handset? And – now, for the essential question – would Apple resist the temptation to raise the iPhone prices even higher?
I'll leave you to grind your teeth over this one. If you happen to damage them, you know what to do: facets are always an option.
On the edge of the Galaxy S25 Edge
The Galaxy S25 Edge prototype. | Image credit – PhoneArena
The S25 Edge is rumored to be incredibly thin at just 5.8mm and weigh under 160 grams.
There were smartphones, as any tech-savvy connoisseur will tell you, that incorporate ceramic for their body. There was this exclusive ceramic Oppo Find X5 Pro model that costs €1,299 (over $1,350 directly converted). Also, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 and the Galaxy S10+ Performance Edition came "dressed" in ceramics some years ago.
The Oppo Find X5 Pro. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Of course, ceramic is not used just for the back of a phone. It could be used for its… display.
