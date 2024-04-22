Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to a new best price at Amazon

The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to a new best price at Amazon
Want something more capable than the vanilla Galaxy S24 or even the middle member of the S24 family? In that case, you should probably go Ultra and pick the S24 Ultra instead. If you do so now, you won’t have to pay the full retail price of this capable Android phone. How so? Amazon sells it at an awesome 15% discount for a limited time.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra at $200 off

With its fantastic 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a quad camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra makes one of the best Android phones you can now buy. It's currently $200 off at Amazon, giving you even more value for your money.
$200 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


In case you’re wondering, this is by far the most substantial price cut we’ve seen for the base storage model with 256GB of built-in space. It’s true; shoppers have never had the chance to save $200 on the AI-enhanced Samsung flagship. The last time we saw the handset at lower prices, it was offered at $150 off at Amazon and Best Buy.

The best thing about this bargain is that it applies to a fully unlocked phone, meaning you won’t be tied down to a specific carrier to claim the discount. What’s more, unlike Samsung.com’s own deals, this one requires no trade-ins whatsoever. But is the phone worth it at $200 off?

Frankly, it is. You get a gorgeous 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with much higher peak brightness than its predecessor, the S23 Ultra. Refresh rates optimize between 1Hz and 120Hz for more battery life without sacrificing responsiveness.

As a flagship-grade phone, this puppy has quite the performance, too. It comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, giving you plenty of horsepower to interact with. The phone is slightly more capable than the S24+, which is also on sale at the time of writing.

And that’s just the beginning! You also have crazy-good AI features, a fantastic camera setup with a 200MP main sensor, 12GB RAM, and, as always, the S Pen. Let’s not forget the large battery with a 5,000mAh capacity for plenty of on-screen time between charges.

Recommended Stories
Granted, the S24 Ultra isn’t exactly affordable, even with a $200 price cut. But its seven-year software support and impressive capabilities make it one of the best iPhone alternatives you could possibly get. So, if you don’t mind spending over $1,000 on a new phone, grab your new S24 Ultra at $200 off through Amazon’s deal while you can.
