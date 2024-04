The Galaxy S24+ is available at a substantial discount at both Amazon and Best Buy

Galaxy S24

In case you prefer Amazon to Best Buy, Amazon is also selling the+ with 256GB of storage space for $150 off its price. We should note that this is the largest discount we've seen — without trade-in and no strings attached — on this handsome fella, making this deal even more enticing.Powered by a slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the+ delivers outstanding performance and can deal with basically anything you throw its way.Moreover, as a proper high-end Galaxy smartphone, this handsome fella takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. There is no excessive over-sharpening, and the pictures have softer details compared to previous generations of Galaxy S phones. In addition to that, the cameras take great-looking snaps in low-light conditions. In terms of video recording, the main snapper can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can record at up to 4K at 60fps.Battery life is also great. In our tests, the 4,900 mAh power cell on board, offered 20 hours and 41 minutes of continued web browsing on a single charge. In terms of video streaming and gaming, the phone lasted eight hours and 20 minutes in our streaming test and six hours and 40 minutes in our gaming trial.Overall, the+ is one beast of a phone that can now be yours for less, so act fast and get one through this deal today!