Up Next:
The Galaxy S24+ is available at a substantial discount at both Amazon and Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We have great news! No, scratch that. We have wonderful news if you are in the market for a new top-tier Galaxy phone and have been looking for one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S24 handsets.
Best Buy is selling the jumbo version of the Galaxy S24, officially known as the Galaxy S24+, at a gorgeous $150 discount. The model enjoying that sweet price cut is fully unlocked and has 256GB of storage space on board. So, you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage space for $849.99 instead of $999.99. You can grab it at an even sweeter $250 discount if you get it with a carrier activation.
In case you prefer Amazon to Best Buy, Amazon is also selling the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage space for $150 off its price. We should note that this is the largest discount we've seen — without trade-in and no strings attached — on this handsome fella, making this deal even more enticing.
Moreover, as a proper high-end Galaxy smartphone, this handsome fella takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. There is no excessive over-sharpening, and the pictures have softer details compared to previous generations of Galaxy S phones. In addition to that, the cameras take great-looking snaps in low-light conditions. In terms of video recording, the main snapper can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can record at up to 4K at 60fps.
Battery life is also great. In our tests, the 4,900 mAh power cell on board, offered 20 hours and 41 minutes of continued web browsing on a single charge. In terms of video streaming and gaming, the phone lasted eight hours and 20 minutes in our streaming test and six hours and 40 minutes in our gaming trial.
Best Buy is selling the jumbo version of the Galaxy S24, officially known as the Galaxy S24+, at a gorgeous $150 discount. The model enjoying that sweet price cut is fully unlocked and has 256GB of storage space on board. So, you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage space for $849.99 instead of $999.99. You can grab it at an even sweeter $250 discount if you get it with a carrier activation.
Psst: The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to a new best price at Amazon, so feel free to get one if you want the absolute best Samsung has to offer!
In case you prefer Amazon to Best Buy, Amazon is also selling the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage space for $150 off its price. We should note that this is the largest discount we've seen — without trade-in and no strings attached — on this handsome fella, making this deal even more enticing.
Powered by a slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24+ delivers outstanding performance and can deal with basically anything you throw its way.
Moreover, as a proper high-end Galaxy smartphone, this handsome fella takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. There is no excessive over-sharpening, and the pictures have softer details compared to previous generations of Galaxy S phones. In addition to that, the cameras take great-looking snaps in low-light conditions. In terms of video recording, the main snapper can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can record at up to 4K at 60fps.
Recommended Stories
Overall, the Galaxy S24+ is one beast of a phone that can now be yours for less, so act fast and get one through this deal today!
Recommended Stories
22 Apr, 2024The Galaxy S24+ is available at a substantial discount at both Amazon and Best Buy The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to a new best price at Amazon
15 Apr, 2024Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool $75 less than usual for Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S24
01 Apr, 2024This is by far the greatest unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra deal to date; get it while you can!
18 Mar, 2024Sweet new $150 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount makes an amazing phone even better
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: