Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Galaxy S24+ is available at a substantial discount at both Amazon and Best Buy

By
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S24+ is available at a substantial discount at both Amazon and Best Buy
We have great news! No, scratch that. We have wonderful news if you are in the market for a new top-tier Galaxy phone and have been looking for one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S24 handsets.

Best Buy is selling the jumbo version of the Galaxy S24, officially known as the Galaxy S24+, at a gorgeous $150 discount. The model enjoying that sweet price cut is fully unlocked and has 256GB of storage space on board. So, you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage space for $849.99 instead of $999.99. You can grab it at an even sweeter $250 discount if you get it with a carrier activation.

Psst: The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to a new best price at Amazon, so feel free to get one if you want the absolute best Samsung has to offer!

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save $150 on Amazon

Get the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a sweet $150 discount on Amazon. The phone sports a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering amazing performance. Furthermore, its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper take gorgeous photos. The phone even has amazing battery life. It's a real bang for your buck, so act fast and save on one today!
$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save up to $250 at Best Buy!

Get an unlocked Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a sweet $150 discount at Best Buy. Alternatively, you can save $250 on your new Galaxy S24+ if you opt for carrier activation.
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy


In case you prefer Amazon to Best Buy, Amazon is also selling the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage space for $150 off its price. We should note that this is the largest discount we've seen — without trade-in and no strings attached — on this handsome fella, making this deal even more enticing. 

Powered by a slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24+ delivers outstanding performance and can deal with basically anything you throw its way.

Moreover, as a proper high-end Galaxy smartphone, this handsome fella takes stunning photos with its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. There is no excessive over-sharpening, and the pictures have softer details compared to previous generations of Galaxy S phones. In addition to that, the cameras take great-looking snaps in low-light conditions. In terms of video recording, the main snapper can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the one for selfies can record at up to 4K at 60fps.

Recommended Stories
Battery life is also great. In our tests, the 4,900 mAh power cell on board, offered 20 hours and 41 minutes of continued web browsing on a single charge. In terms of video streaming and gaming, the phone lasted eight hours and 20 minutes in our streaming test and six hours and 40 minutes in our gaming trial.

Overall, the Galaxy S24+ is one beast of a phone that can now be yours for less, so act fast and get one through this deal today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
12 stories
22 Apr, 2024
The Galaxy S24+ is available at a substantial discount at both Amazon and Best Buy The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to a new best price at Amazon
15 Apr, 2024
Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool $75 less than usual for Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy S24
01 Apr, 2024
This is by far the greatest unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra deal to date; get it while you can!
18 Mar, 2024
Sweet new $150 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount makes an amazing phone even better
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
Over 4,000 stores won't sell OnePlus devices in this country, here's the trouble
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless