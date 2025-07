The JBL Xtreme 4 is $160 off and selling fast in this epic limited-time sale

Bluetooth speaker

How would you like to enjoy booming sound all summer, wherever you go? If you're tempted, now's your chance to grab the latest JBL Xtreme 4 at its lowest price yet. The $379.95has dropped to just $219.95, saving you an epic 42% or $160 at Woot.That's the best deal we've seen so far—previous discounts (not just at Woot) never exceeded $130. So, if you'd like to save big on one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers , now's the time to act. Just a note: this bargain lasts only until July 16 at 11:59 PM CT or while supplies last. Also, the unit ships with a 90-day Woot limited warranty.If you're OK with paying a slightly higher price for a JBL Xtreme 4 with full warranty, head over to Amazon. Over there, you can get it for $130 off, which brings the unit to about $250.This speaker might not be your first choice for hiking, but with big size comes big sound, and this bad boy definitely delivers. Out of the box, it offers booming, bass-heavy sound that's perfect for large outdoor and indoor gatherings. Despite the thumping low end, the audio is mostly clear, with wide mids. At that price, what more could you want on the sound front?If you need to make the soundstage even louder, you can connect the Xtreme 4 to other speakers through Auracast. But that's not all—the model lets you customize your listening experience with an equalizer through the JBL Portable app.This model is also quite durable, just like the Xtreme 3. It features an IP67 rating and a sturdy design, allowing you to bring it to just about any adventure.Add to this awesome package a booming 24-hour playtime, and you've got a solid portable. In addition, the Xtreme 4 features a built-in powerbank, so the party doesn't have to stop once your device runs out of juice.So, what do you think? If the Xtreme 4 sounds good enough to you, we'd suggest you hurry up and get it at a massive $160 off while Woot's top deal lasts.