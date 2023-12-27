Galaxy S24 Ultra desperately needs a better camera: Galaxy S23 Ultra can no longer compete

Galaxy S23 Ultra

What's particularly striking to me is that most of the pictures in the comparison (you can watch the full video here) go Vivo's way no matter which camera was used to take the photo (with exception of a few Portrait mode shots taken with the zoom lenses).













Whether you’re shooting with the primary, zoom, or ultra-wide camera, the Vivo X100’s photo samples look sharper and handle dynamic range noticeably better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra .



However, it’s the 10x zoom photos that surprised me the most, since Vivo’s flagship has a 4.3x periscope camera vs Samsung’s 10x snapper. Clearly, Vivo is utilizing clever image processing, sensor-cropping, and (to my eye) even some AI trickery to make 10x zoom photos taken with the X100 Pro seem more “put together” than those taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 10x lens.



My iPhone 15 Pro Max (also) takes cleaner photos than my Galaxy S23 Ultra (day or night)





The green tint and artefacts seen in the Vivo X100 Pro comparison are present in the 1x photos I took with my Galaxy S23 Ultra too, while long-range zoom at night is where the S23 Ultra really struggles to maintain proper exposure and colors. Somewhat surprisingly, the iPhone’s 5x camera is sharper and much more accurate here.



Bear in mind that both phones were on their latest software update when the samples were taken - the zoom snaps are taken on the latest One UI 6 for the S23 Ultra and



Overall, I’ve found the iPhone’s camera to be noticeably more reliable at night, with one exception being photos taken without Night mode, where the two are either on par or the Galaxy takes the slight lead (in pitch darkness). But then again, turning on Night mode is where the iPhone produces the cleanest, most accurate photos (even compared to the Pixel 8 Pro , in case you’re wondering).



Can the Galaxy S24 Ultra bring Samsung’s camera game up to date, and (at least) match the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro and Vivo X100 Pro?





The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to switch to a new primary camera sensor as opposed to the one Samsung’s been using over the past couple of years

We also expect to see the departure of the 10x optical zoom snapper, which is to be replaced by a 5x zoom lens with a much larger aperture and sensor - this is exactly the kind of “mature” change I like to see from Samsung, since the 5x camera should be more than capable of taking great 10-15x zoom snaps with the help of sensor-cropping, while giving you a much more useful optical lens for general photography

Last but not least, the big image processing change the Galaxy S24 Ultra desperately needs to bring should be aided and made possible by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC - the brain of the camera; of course, it’s up to Samsung whether the necessary processing changes will arrive or not

The short (speculative) answer to this (speculative) question is “yes”. I absolutely believe Samsung can pull it off and turn the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera into a top contender once again, and here’s why…



Now, can the Galaxy S24 Ultra surpass the likes of the Vivo X100 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in photography and videography? Chinese phones and this year’s Apple flagships have set a high bar but as I said… I’m 100% sure Samsung can jump over it (if it really wants to make it happen).