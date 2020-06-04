Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)

For the photography enthusiasts

Best Father's Day gift ideas under $100

Tile Pro - 4 pack

Help dad never lose his keys, wallet or valuable items again





With a pack of Bluetooth trackers like Tile, which can be attached to any valuables, making them easy to find via a smartphone, this could be a super useful gift for certain dads.





Amazon Echo Show 5 with an adjustable stand

A convenient smart assistant with support for video calls

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

A great device for reading books and watching movies anywhere

mophie Juice Pack Access

A slim wireless charging battery case





A dad who recently moved to smartphones may be unsatisfied with their single-day battery life, so a convenient wireless charging battery case like one this would make a fantastic Father's Day gift.





Best Father's Day gift ideas under $150





Fitbit Charge 4 fitness and activity tracker

Built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and more





When it comes to Father's Day gift ideas for the sports-oriented (or simply health-conscious) dads, a fitness tracker could prove a great, fresh gift that can be useful in more ways than one.





The Fitbit Charge 4 provides not only smartwatch features such as time and date, along with smartphone notifications and controls, but a fitness band in general inspires a healthier and more active lifestyle. The Charge 4 also comes with 90 days of free Fitbit Premium, which offers guided programs, workouts, personalized insights and more.













Bose SoundLink Revolve

Quality portable Bluetooth speaker





Offering deep and loud 360 surround sound, the Bose SoundLink Revolve is a quality speaker choice for music-loving dads. It also packs in a microphone for answering phone calls, and lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge.









Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK

One gorgeous vinyl turntable





This beautiful vinyl turntable comes with Bluetooth support for high-fidelity wireless audio, so it can either connect to speakers wirelessly, or via the included dual RCA cable. It's fully automated, with an anti resonance, die cast aluminum platter.









Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch

The health-oriented smartwatch





If a fitness band isn't as appealing to dad as a smartwatch would be, this model features the best of both worlds. It sports heart rate monitoring, music controls, built-in Alexa, and more. The Fitbit Versa 2 makes for a perfect Father's Day gift from sons and daughters who want to encourage their fathers to take better care of themselves. And even if he doesn't use the fitness features, it's still a durable and stylish smartwatch.









Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition (NES Classic)

Late 80's and early 90's nostalgia in a box





Many generations are nostalgic about the Nintendo Entertainment System and its games, and plenty of dads out there would probably love the NES Classic as a Father's Day gift. It comes with 30 pre-loaded games, and can easily be attached to a TV for many hours of nostalgic gaming.









Best Father's Day gift ideas under $250







Samsung Galaxy Watch

A stylish and feature-packed smartwatch





The Samsung Galaxy Watch features both a cool, timeless design that is bound to appeal to many dads out there, and all the smartwatch features one can expect. It's also a durable one, with water resistance and military standard durability. All that makes it suitable for an outdoorsy dad who loves hiking just as much as it is suitable for a businessman.









Amazon Kindle Oasis

Amazon's highest-quality e-book reader





For dads who love to read, this is arguably the greatest e-book reader you buy them as a Father's Day gift. It's the most advanced Kindle, with a 7-inch screen that's easy on the eyes, and a lightweight, premium aluminum design. It's also waterproof, and lasts for weeks on a single battery charge.









Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

Increase his home security





Easy to install, featuring motion detection and giving dad access to the front door from anywhere, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus makes for a great Father's Day gift for the safety-conscious dad. It also has Alexa support, so its user can easily see who's at the front door by simply asking the virtual assistant.









Marshall Stanmore II

A cool-looking wireless speaker with Amazon Alexa





Not everyone loves modern, minimalist designs. This gorgeous high-quality wireless speaker packs two 15-watt tweeters and a 50-watt subwoofer for powerful, clean and precise audio.









Hand-crafted monitor & laptop stands

For a unique and personalized workspace





Old-school people, among many others, prefer wood over glass and plastic. There's nothing like adding some flare to a workspace with a maple or walnut laptop stand, or keyboard tray.









Samsung Chromebook 4

The perfect easy-to-use laptop for a non-techie dad





The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a good value laptop with Chrome OS, and can be a great first computer for a non-techie dad. In addition, it can last an impressive 12.5 hours on a single charge.









