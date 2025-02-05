The mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra is $403 cheaper at Walmart with this best-selling bargain
Shortly before the Galaxy S25 Ultra announcement, Samsung threw a generous $500 discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The promo was available briefly, then the phone returned to its original price of $1,299.99. That's what Amazon and Best Buy also charge for it at the time of writing, but not Walmart.
Over at that seller, you can currently buy the 256GB flagship Android phone for $897, saving you a tempting $403. The best-selling bargain is available only on the Titanium Gray-coated. It's an attractive promo for sure, but pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 Ultra at the official store are as well. You can save up to $900 with trade-ins on the newer model.
But if you don't care much for the latest Samsung phone, last year's flagship is still a pretty solid device. It comes with a top-end anti-reflective coating. We've tested it extensively and found it to be indeed awesome. You can learn more about it here: Verdict is in: the Galaxy S24 front glass is actually awesome.
Of course, the camera is just as high-end, with this buddy boasting a 200 MP main sensor. Aside from that, you have a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a 10 MP 3X telephoto lens and a 50 MP 5X periscope unit on the rear. Needless to say, that's a solid camera setup, which can capture your every moment with an impressive amount of detail and color accuracy. Take a look at the camera samples on our Galaxy S24 Ultra review for more context.
It's not just that splendid anti-reflective extra that makes the S24 Ultra a delight. The handset features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates and a top-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. As you may imagine, the overclocked Qualcomm chip gives you plenty of potential. Moreover, there are plenty of Galaxy AI tricks on deck that can further improve the experience.
While it's no longer the best non-foldable Samsung phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still among the top Android phones on the market. If you've wanted to get one at lower prices but missed January's Samsung Store promo, head over to Walmart and grab one for $403 off.
