Yet another Galaxy S24 promo is live at Amazon, possibly for a short while

A close-up look of the Galaxy S24, showcasing the smartphone's bright display.
While the Galaxy S24 can only be yours at lower prices with eligible trade-ins at the official store, Amazon lets you save without sparing another device. That's right! Last year's "vanilla" flagship is once again on sale at the e-commerce giant, offered for 18% off its MSRP of ~$860.

Save $151 on the Galaxy S24 at Amazon

$151 off (18%)
Amazon has launched another Galaxy S24 promo, allowing you to save $151 on the 256GB unit in Amber Yellow. The promo is only available at Amazon at the time of writing, making it all the more exciting. Get one and save 18%.
Buy at Amazon

For context, the Samsung phone is $151 cheaper than usual, which means you can buy it for a tad less than $710. To our knowledge, neither the Samsung Store, Best Buy, nor Walmart offers the same bargain. With that in mind, Amazon has only discounted the 256 GB unit in Amber Yellow. Moreover, the promo might not be available for long.

The Galaxy S24 is still as exciting as flagship phones can be, even though it has already welcomed a successor with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Series. It features a 6.17-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and impressive color accuracy. As a flagship model, it naturally has a high-end chip under the hood as well.

This bad boy features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, giving you plenty of horsepower at your fingertips. As if that's not enough, the device has a great camera, featuring a 50 MP main sensor. You can find camera samples in our Galaxy S24 review to discover just how good it can be at capturing memorable moments.

Another awesome thing about the Galaxy S24 Ultra sibling is the long software support, as well as the various Galaxy AI features. Keeping up with modern-day standards, Samsung has promised seven years of software updates. That ensures you get new features and proper security for years to come.

As you can see, the Galaxy S24 is a fantastic choice, especially for hardcore Samsung fans. If you don't feel tempted by its successor, the Galaxy S25, now's a great time to buy it without breaking the bank. Hurry up and grab your 18% discount at Amazon while you can.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer

