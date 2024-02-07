Trouble in paradise: complaints and fault-findings about the Galaxy S24 pile up. What’s going on?

The screen shock





That's what a Reddit user said.



Again, Samsung explained things in a statement, stating that their camera department is striving for more natural-looking photos on the Galaxy S24 .



If too many of these complaints pile up, I can safely predict that the Galaxy S25 will bring Mardi Gra-level of bombastic colors and psychosis-inducing saturation.



The speakers situation

Next in line is a phenomenon that’s not as popular as the two above – some are dissatisfied with the Galaxy S24’s speakers. They find them to be “tiny and hollow” with some even claiming the speakers here are worse than on the Galaxy S21.



Here’s how Reddit user TheRealJockoJohnson summarizes it:







The thin green line horror

If none of the above has impressed you, here’s a problem that’s nothing short of pure horror:



The thin green line is running down vertically across the S24 Ultra’s glorious display, while the white line is horizontal (if present).



That’s definitely not a “it’s a feature, not a bug” type of situation as lines – no matter how thin, or whatever color – have no place on a phone’s display.



So far, only devices bought from carriers seem to have this problem, but nothing else is clear about the issue, apart from the fact that it’s a manufacturing defect. When owners of such faulty devices tried to sort things out with warranty or returns, the catastrophe turned into a fiasco: Samsung would not exchange the device for a new one and instead suggested that the defective unit be returned and then repurchased.



This, of course, means that the user – which has no fault in the first place – is to lose any of the pre-order discounts that he/she received when buying the Galaxy S24 initially. Samsung eventually told the phone owners to complain to the carriers they bought the phone from...



Anything else? (Since you’re asking - yes)

Enter the battery. Some claim their Galaxy S24 drains “a lot of battery” on idle and overnight, but these kinds of reports are too few (for the moment) for a larger pattern to be recognized.



The importance of being earnest and adaptive (and when not to be)

Once upon a time, I bought myself a decent pair of studio monitors. Nothing too fancy – I needed a desktop solution that was to serve as a moderate substitute for the dedicated stereo system in the living room.



For the first 30 minutes, I hated every single note that came out of those desktop monitors.



And then it struck me – I realized I hadn’t played the living room stereo in months and I was accustomed to the 2.1 lame setup I was using on my computer. My ears, victims of year-long audio mediocrity abuse, were faulty, not the brand-new studio speakers. Shortly after, things came into place and I began experiencing great joy out of the very thing I was so dissatisfied with at first.



What I’m saying is that after years (decades!) of horrible oversaturated, oversharpened and overcooked photos from our handsets we’re kind of used to the mobile photography look. So, anything that’s too different feels “unnatural” and we can’t get a kick out of it right away.



It’s important not to adapt too much , though.



To make my point, I’ll use another simple example – this time it’s about photography. Don’t ask why, but years ago, I used a TV as a computer monitor – a mid-range TV, at best. I used to edit photos on that thing and you can imagine my surprise when I realized that the photos I was editing were completely different – and not in a good way – when seen on my TV screen and then on a proper computer screen (or printed).



See, our adaptiveness is both a blessing and a curse.



That said, it's crucial to reach out to communities with likewise interests and adjust your clock if you think something's off. Sometimes it'll be just you and your perception of things that's distorted, sometimes things could really be in dire straits (like that thin green line nightmare).

