After Korea and India, the Galaxy S24 is breaking records in Europe, too
The Galaxy AI – the marketing craze surrounding the Galaxy S24 line – is doing its job. After the record-breaking pre-orders in both South Korea and India, Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship series is now on its way to conquer Europe. Well, if not the whole of it, at least the country that gave us the Dutch East India Company (founded in 1602) – the first publicly traded stock company.
The home of the wooden clogs, the tulips and the windmills is crazy about the Galaxy S24 family so much that there’s a 50% increase in pre-orders compared to the S23 this time last year.
Samsung Netherlands Marketing Manager Gerben van Walt Meijer is cited on the topic, attributing the pre-order success to AI features: “Galaxy AI transforms our connection to the world […]. Our users' enthusiasm for these new capabilities is reflected in the early sales figures, which are breaking all previous records”.
There’s the Circle to Search feature (a new way to search for things in a more seamless manner), Live Translate (a real-time translation during a live phone call), Interpreter (a split-screen experience, allowing you to break the language barrier with a transcription and translation from a foreign language), Chat Assist (you get a text in a foreign language and the Galaxy S24 will be able to translate that for you), and more.
That’s why Samsung's new flagships are selling extremely well at the moment. In South Korea, a reported 1.21 million Galaxy S24 series units were pre-ordered between January 19 and 25, marking a solid improvement over the 1.09 million units pulled by last year's S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra during a similar one-week pre-order window in the same country.
In other words, the Galaxy S24 is big in the Netherlands (via GSMArena).
Samsung introduced Galaxy AI alongside the official reveal of its Galaxy S24 series of phones at the beginning of 2024. The term ‘Galaxy AI’ is used to describe a pack of AI-enabled features – both seen before and some brand new – that are to be found on Samsung’s latest and greatest.
In India, the Galaxy S24 hit 250,000 pre-orders in three days, which may not sound as impressive as the aforementioned one-week Korean tally, but it's reportedly higher than what the Galaxy S23 series achieved last year in three whole weeks.
