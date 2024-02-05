Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

After Korea and India, the Galaxy S24 is breaking records in Europe, too

Samsung
After Korea and India, the Galaxy S24 is breaking records in Europe, too
The Galaxy AI – the marketing craze surrounding the Galaxy S24 line – is doing its job. After the record-breaking pre-orders in both South Korea and India, Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship series is now on its way to conquer Europe. Well, if not the whole of it, at least the country that gave us the Dutch East India Company (founded in 1602) – the first publicly traded stock company.

In other words, the Galaxy S24 is big in the Netherlands (via GSMArena).

The home of the wooden clogs, the tulips and the windmills is crazy about the Galaxy S24 family so much that there’s a 50% increase in pre-orders compared to the S23 this time last year.

Samsung Netherlands Marketing Manager Gerben van Walt Meijer is cited on the topic, attributing the pre-order success to AI features: “Galaxy AI transforms our connection to the world […]. Our users' enthusiasm for these new capabilities is reflected in the early sales figures, which are breaking all previous records”.

Samsung introduced Galaxy AI alongside the official reveal of its Galaxy S24 series of phones at the beginning of 2024. The term ‘Galaxy AI’ is used to describe a pack of AI-enabled features – both seen before and some brand new – that are to be found on Samsung’s latest and greatest.

There’s the Circle to Search feature (a new way to search for things in a more seamless manner), Live Translate (a real-time translation during a live phone call), Interpreter (a split-screen experience, allowing you to break the language barrier with a transcription and translation from a foreign language), Chat Assist (you get a text in a foreign language and the Galaxy S24 will be able to translate that for you), and more.

That’s why Samsung's new flagships are selling extremely well at the moment. In South Korea, a reported 1.21 million Galaxy S24 series units were pre-ordered between January 19 and 25, marking a solid improvement over the 1.09 million units pulled by last year's S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra during a similar one-week pre-order window in the same country.

In India, the Galaxy S24 hit 250,000 pre-orders in three days, which may not sound as impressive as the aforementioned one-week Korean tally, but it's reportedly higher than what the Galaxy S23 series achieved last year in three whole weeks.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless