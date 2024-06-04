The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon ready to become your new companion in life
The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is one of the best phones on the market, and guess what? It's sweetly discounted on Amazon right now. Its 256GB storage option in Onyx Black color is on sale at a lovely $175 price cut, slashing 18% off the phone's usual price.
While the current deal isn't as enticing as the $200 markdown this bad boy enjoyed around the beginning of May, it's still significant and worthy of your attention. Given that it allows you to save a huge chunk of cash on one of Samsung's latest and greatest phones, we would even say that it's a pretty unmissable even.
So, as you can see, the Galaxy S24+ is indeed worthy of your cash and attention. It's even more tempting now while available at a discounted price on Amazon. This is why, we suggest acting fast and getting one through this deal now before the offer expires.
Powered by a slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24+ delivers an insane amount of firepower, allowing it to handle any task with ease. Additionally, the phone boasts a 50MP main camera and 12MP snapper for selfies and can take gorgeous pictures with soft details without excessive over-sharpening. It can also capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps. So, you'll look incredible in both your photos and clips!
Battery life is also on point here, with the 4,900 mAh power cell delivering enough power for 20 hours and 41 minutes of continuous web browsing on one charge. It also offers eight hours and 20 minutes of non-stop video streaming, or six hours and 40 minutes of gameplay before needing a top-up.
