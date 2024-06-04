The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon ready to become your new companion in life

Galaxy S24+ 256GB, Onyx Black: Save $175 on Amazon!

Snag the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage in Onyx Black at a lovely $175 discount on Amazon. The phone comes with a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering incredible performance. It also sports a 50MP main camera, allowing it to take gorgeous photos. Act fast and snag one for less now!