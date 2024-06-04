Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon ready to become your new companion in life

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon ready to become your new companion in
The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is one of the best phones on the market, and guess what? It's sweetly discounted on Amazon right now. Its 256GB storage option in Onyx Black color is on sale at a lovely $175 price cut, slashing 18% off the phone's usual price.

Galaxy S24+ 256GB, Onyx Black: Save $175 on Amazon!

Snag the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage in Onyx Black at a lovely $175 discount on Amazon. The phone comes with a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering incredible performance. It also sports a 50MP main camera, allowing it to take gorgeous photos. Act fast and snag one for less now!
$175 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon
 

While the current deal isn't as enticing as the $200 markdown this bad boy enjoyed around the beginning of May, it's still significant and worthy of your attention. Given that it allows you to save a huge chunk of cash on one of Samsung's latest and greatest phones, we would even say that it's a pretty unmissable even.

Powered by a slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24+ delivers an insane amount of firepower, allowing it to handle any task with ease. Additionally, the phone boasts a 50MP main camera and 12MP snapper for selfies and can take gorgeous pictures with soft details without excessive over-sharpening. It can also capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps. So, you'll look incredible in both your photos and clips!

Battery life is also on point here, with the 4,900 mAh power cell delivering enough power for 20 hours and 41 minutes of continuous web browsing on one charge. It also offers eight hours and 20 minutes of non-stop video streaming, or six hours and 40 minutes of gameplay before needing a top-up.

So, as you can see, the Galaxy S24+ is indeed worthy of your cash and attention. It's even more tempting now while available at a discounted price on Amazon. This is why, we suggest acting fast and getting one through this deal now before the offer expires.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
20 stories
04 Jun, 2024
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon ready to become your new companion in life
25 May, 2024
Samsung sweetens its Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, letting you save even more
22 May, 2024
The powerful Galaxy S24+ is a real steal during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale; save on one while you can
21 May, 2024
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
20 May, 2024
Get a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB for as low as $419.99 during Samsung's Discover Summer Sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless