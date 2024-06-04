Amp up your next party with the light show-capable JBL Pulse 5, now available for less on Amazon
It's June already, which means the time for awesome gatherings in the forest or on the beach has come! And right now, you have the chance to make your parties truly mesmerizing by snagging a dazzling Bluetooth speaker at a sweet discount.
As you saw in the title, the device in question is the light-show capable JBL Pulse 5, which is on sale for $50 off its price, enjoying a solid 20% price cut. This allows you to get a unit for less than $200.
The speaker boasts impressive durability as well. It's IP67 certified, which means it has full protection against dust particles and can survive water submersion of around 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it offers up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge. That being said, your playtime may vary, as battery life depends on how loud you are listening to your songs.
Overall, the JBL Pulse 5 is a pretty capable Bluetooth speaker, which has the power to amp up your gatherings and make them truly unforgettable. Therefore, don't waste time and snag one at a discounted price now!
We agree that a $50 markdown doesn't have the same ring to it as the $100 price cut the speaker received in December last year, but it's not too shabby either. Furthermore, the JBL Pulse 5 puts quite a lot on the table, and every single penny saved is welcomed.
As a proper party speaker, this bad boy offers a loud sound complemented by strong bass. In addition, you can use the EQ functionality in the companion JBL Portable app to tailor the sound of your JBL Pulse 5 to your taste. From the app, you can also configure the speaker's biggest selling point: its 360-degree, eye-catching light show, which syncs to the beat.
