The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $100 off on Amazon and waiting to be snatched up
If you are in the market for new awesome headphones available at a heavily discounted price, you'll be happy to learn that Sony's ex-flagship cans, the WH-1000XM4, are on sale on Amazon and fit the bill perfectly. The retailer has them on sale at a gorgeous $100 discount, allowing you to snag a pair for less than $250.
This beats Amazon's previous $70 price cut, which was offered on these headphones at the beginning of May. That being said, it's still $20 short from the $120 markdown the cans received for Christmas.
While no longer Sony's top-of-the-line headphones, the 2020-released WH-1000XM4 are still worth every penny spent. They boast incredible sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.
So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM4 may be advanced in age, but they are still among the best headphones money can buy. Offering amazing sound, great ANC, and awesome battery life, these bad boys deliver an incredible listening experience. Furthermore, they are now an even bigger bargain while available at Amazon's sweet $100 discount.
Therefore, don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for less now while you can!
Being top-tier Sony headphones, these fellas also offer capable ANC, which can mute a large portion of the outside world the moment you turn it on. They are also great in the battery department, offering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, their quick charging feature allows for up to 5 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute top-up.
