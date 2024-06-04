Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $100 off on Amazon and waiting to be snatched up

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $100 off on Amazon and waiting to be snatched up
If you are in the market for new awesome headphones available at a heavily discounted price, you'll be happy to learn that Sony's ex-flagship cans, the WH-1000XM4, are on sale on Amazon and fit the bill perfectly. The retailer has them on sale at a gorgeous $100 discount, allowing you to snag a pair for less than $250.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Now $100 off on Amazon!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale for $100 off their price on Amazon. The headphones offer amazing sound and pack top-tier ANC. They also deliver up to 30 hours of listening time on one charge. Act fast and snag a pair for less while you can!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


This beats Amazon's previous $70 price cut, which was offered on these headphones at the beginning of May. That being said, it's still $20 short from the $120 markdown the cans received for Christmas.

While no longer Sony's top-of-the-line headphones, the 2020-released WH-1000XM4 are still worth every penny spent. They boast incredible sound, which you can easily tailor to your taste via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

Being top-tier Sony headphones, these fellas also offer capable ANC, which can mute a large portion of the outside world the moment you turn it on. They are also great in the battery department, offering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, their quick charging feature allows for up to 5 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute top-up.

So, yeah! The Sony WH-1000XM4 may be advanced in age, but they are still among the best headphones money can buy. Offering amazing sound, great ANC, and awesome battery life, these bad boys deliver an incredible listening experience. Furthermore, they are now an even bigger bargain while available at Amazon's sweet $100 discount.

Therefore, don't waste time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a pair of brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for less now while you can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
17 stories
04 Jun, 2024
The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $100 off on Amazon and waiting to be snatched up
27 May, 2024
Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon Walmart enhances its deal on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 making them an even bigger bang for your buck
25 May, 2024
Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Sony LinkBuds S returns with a bang
21 May, 2024
Get the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4 at a bargain price on Walmart and save $100
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal
iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless