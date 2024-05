The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one

Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 + is indeed a real gem, and we are extremely happy to see it at $200 off on Amazon. Just remember, this is a limited-time deal, and you should get one now! Being among the best phones you can buy , the+ offers incredible performance. Its slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, has enough firepower to deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding games.In addition, the phone takes gorgeous-looking photos, courtesy of its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. As we said in our Galaxy S24+ review , excessive over-sharpening is absent here, and the images have softer details in contrast to previous generations of Galaxy S phones. The phone also takes good-looking photos in low-light conditions and can record videos at up to 8K at 30fps.Battery-wise, the 4,900 mAh power cell on deck offers 20 hours and 41 minutes of continuous web browsing on a single charge. For streaming videos, it lasts eight hours and 20 minutes. As for gaming, it offers six hours and 40 minutes of gameplay before needing a recharge.The+ is indeed a real gem, and we are extremely happy to see it at $200 off on Amazon. Just remember, this is a limited-time deal, and you should get one now!

As we shared, Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy S23 FE at a sweet $100 discount , allowing deal hunters to enjoy top-tier performance at a bargain price. However, if you want one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S24 phones, we suggest going for the+ instead.This handsome fella is also available at a lovely price cut on Amazon, and its 256GB model can now be yours for $200 off its price, but only for a limited time. Given that this offer is even better than the $150 discount Amazon had on the+ a few weeks ago, we strongly encourage you to act fast and grab a unit through this deal now while you still can.