The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
As we shared, Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy S23 FE at a sweet $100 discount, allowing deal hunters to enjoy top-tier performance at a bargain price. However, if you want one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S24 phones, we suggest going for the Galaxy S24+ instead.
This handsome fella is also available at a lovely price cut on Amazon, and its 256GB model can now be yours for $200 off its price, but only for a limited time. Given that this offer is even better than the $150 discount Amazon had on the Galaxy S24+ a few weeks ago, we strongly encourage you to act fast and grab a unit through this deal now while you still can.
Being among the best phones you can buy, the Galaxy S24+ offers incredible performance. Its slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, has enough firepower to deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding games.
In addition, the phone takes gorgeous-looking photos, courtesy of its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. As we said in our Galaxy S24+ review, excessive over-sharpening is absent here, and the images have softer details in contrast to previous generations of Galaxy S phones. The phone also takes good-looking photos in low-light conditions and can record videos at up to 8K at 30fps.
The Galaxy S24+ is indeed a real gem, and we are extremely happy to see it at $200 off on Amazon. Just remember, this is a limited-time deal, and you should get one now!
This handsome fella is also available at a lovely price cut on Amazon, and its 256GB model can now be yours for $200 off its price, but only for a limited time. Given that this offer is even better than the $150 discount Amazon had on the Galaxy S24+ a few weeks ago, we strongly encourage you to act fast and grab a unit through this deal now while you still can.
Being among the best phones you can buy, the Galaxy S24+ offers incredible performance. Its slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, has enough firepower to deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding games.
In addition, the phone takes gorgeous-looking photos, courtesy of its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. As we said in our Galaxy S24+ review, excessive over-sharpening is absent here, and the images have softer details in contrast to previous generations of Galaxy S phones. The phone also takes good-looking photos in low-light conditions and can record videos at up to 8K at 30fps.
Battery-wise, the 4,900 mAh power cell on deck offers 20 hours and 41 minutes of continuous web browsing on a single charge. For streaming videos, it lasts eight hours and 20 minutes. As for gaming, it offers six hours and 40 minutes of gameplay before needing a recharge.
The Galaxy S24+ is indeed a real gem, and we are extremely happy to see it at $200 off on Amazon. Just remember, this is a limited-time deal, and you should get one now!
08 May, 2024The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
07 May, 2024Brilliant new deal lands the Galaxy S24 at its best price on Amazon for a short while
30 Apr, 2024Go big and save big with 512GB and 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra units at $250 discounts!
22 Apr, 2024The Galaxy S24+ is available at a substantial discount at both Amazon and Best Buy The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to a new best price at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: