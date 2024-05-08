Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for her holiday!

The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an eve
As we shared, Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy S23 FE at a sweet $100 discount, allowing deal hunters to enjoy top-tier performance at a bargain price. However, if you want one of Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S24 phones, we suggest going for the Galaxy S24+ instead.

This handsome fella is also available at a lovely price cut on Amazon, and its 256GB model can now be yours for $200 off its price, but only for a limited time. Given that this offer is even better than the $150 discount Amazon had on the Galaxy S24+ a few weeks ago, we strongly encourage you to act fast and grab a unit through this deal now while you still can.

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save $200 on Amazon!

Grab the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a sweet $200 price cut on Amazon. The phone boasts a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering incredible performance. In addition, its 50MP main camera takes gorgeous photos. The phone is a real bang for your buck, especially at the moment. So, don't hesitate and save on one today!
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Being among the best phones you can buy, the Galaxy S24+ offers incredible performance. Its slightly overclocked high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, has enough firepower to deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding games.

In addition, the phone takes gorgeous-looking photos, courtesy of its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. As we said in our Galaxy S24+ review, excessive over-sharpening is absent here, and the images have softer details in contrast to previous generations of Galaxy S phones. The phone also takes good-looking photos in low-light conditions and can record videos at up to 8K at 30fps.

Battery-wise, the 4,900 mAh power cell on deck offers 20 hours and 41 minutes of continuous web browsing on a single charge. For streaming videos, it lasts eight hours and 20 minutes. As for gaming, it offers six hours and 40 minutes of gameplay before needing a recharge.

The Galaxy S24+ is indeed a real gem, and we are extremely happy to see it at $200 off on Amazon. Just remember, this is a limited-time deal, and you should get one now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
All the official Apple videos from "Let Loose"
All the official Apple videos from "Let Loose"
Is the iPad Pro Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED the best display?
Is the iPad Pro Ultra Retina XDR tandem OLED the best display?
iPad Pro M4 (2024) preview: Apple dropped a big, thin upgrade!
iPad Pro M4 (2024) preview: Apple dropped a big, thin upgrade!
Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
15 stories
08 May, 2024
The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is now even more enticing after Amazon replaces its huge discount with an even bigger one
07 May, 2024
Brilliant new deal lands the Galaxy S24 at its best price on Amazon for a short while
30 Apr, 2024
Go big and save big with 512GB and 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra units at $250 discounts!
22 Apr, 2024
The Galaxy S24+ is available at a substantial discount at both Amazon and Best Buy The high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra has dropped to a new best price at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
T-Mobile celebrating Mint purchase with new and upgraded perks for customers
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at its Black Friday price on Amazon and enjoy blasting tunes on the cheap
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15

Latest News

iPad Pro M4 (2024): What's in the box?
iPad Pro M4 (2024): What's in the box?
TikTok fights back against the ban by suing the US government
TikTok fights back against the ban by suing the US government
iPad Air M2 (2024): What's in the box?
iPad Air M2 (2024): What's in the box?
Best Buy's Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal is here once again; get yours for less than $100
Best Buy's Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) deal is here once again; get yours for less than $100
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Five new mobile games join Netflix in May, including a premium Sonic title
Five new mobile games join Netflix in May, including a premium Sonic title
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless