Galaxy S24 might be even better at gaming then the iPhone 15 Pro!





The competition has been catching up though. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 actually managed to beat the A17 Pro in one of our graphics tests, specifically the 3DMark Extreme (High) benchmark which is the one that taxes the GPU more intensively. Check out the full performance test results below:





Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1971 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2958 Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5115 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 7288 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3828 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 3103 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1951 Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2394 View all





Samsung took a step back and is now ready to rumble





Unlike previous years when Samsung released its flagship "S" series in two versions. one with the company's own Exynos chipsets and one with Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs (depending on the market), the Galaxy S23 series only came with the latter regardless of the region it was being sold in.





Galaxy S24 lineup, and one official representative of the company, Samsung LSI president Park Yong-in, said something during a keynote presentation at the Semiconductor Expo (SEDEX) which might hint the tech giant will make a ground-shaking comeback with its next flagship chipset, the Exynos 2400. ( However, there have been reports saying Samsung will be returning to its previous approach with the upcominglineup, and one official representative of the company, Samsung LSI president Park Yong-in, said something during a keynote presentation at the Semiconductor Expo (SEDEX) which might hint the tech giant will make a ground-shaking comeback with its next flagship chipset, the Exynos 2400. ( via EDaily





Mr. Park Yong-in stated he thinks "'Exynos 2400' will do well because it has superior graphics processing performance than the products of North American competitors." Now, there is no straightforward finger-pointing going on here, but given how limited Samsung's competition is in North America, we would venture to take an educated guess and say that it is Apple's A17 Pro that's being addressed here.





Which Galaxy 24 models will get the Exynos 2400 chip?





The safest guess would be that Samsung will stick to what it knows. That means Snapdragon chipsets for North America and Exynos for the rest of the world. That being said, things might be a bit different this time around, with some rumors saying that Samsung might release the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for every market while keeping the division between Exynos and Snapdragon for the regular S24 and the S24 Plus.





The truth is the real answer to this question is still up in the air, but we won't have to wait too long before January 2024, which is when the Galaxy S24 series is expected to be announced.