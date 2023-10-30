Galaxy S24 might be even better at gaming then the iPhone 15 Pro!
For a long time, the mobile chipset race has had a clear winner when it came to performance and power efficiency, and that was Apple's Bionic chipsets. The latest and greatest of silicon to adorn iPhones is the A17 Pro — notice the "Bionic" part has been dropped and now we have a "Pro" thrown in — which is so powerful that it can even handle console-level games on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The competition has been catching up though. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 actually managed to beat the A17 Pro in one of our graphics tests, specifically the 3DMark Extreme (High) benchmark which is the one that taxes the GPU more intensively. Check out the full performance test results below:
Samsung took a step back and is now ready to rumble
Unlike previous years when Samsung released its flagship "S" series in two versions. one with the company's own Exynos chipsets and one with Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs (depending on the market), the Galaxy S23 series only came with the latter regardless of the region it was being sold in.
However, there have been reports saying Samsung will be returning to its previous approach with the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup, and one official representative of the company, Samsung LSI president Park Yong-in, said something during a keynote presentation at the Semiconductor Expo (SEDEX) which might hint the tech giant will make a ground-shaking comeback with its next flagship chipset, the Exynos 2400. (via EDaily)
Mr. Park Yong-in stated he thinks "'Exynos 2400' will do well because it has superior graphics processing performance than the products of North American competitors." Now, there is no straightforward finger-pointing going on here, but given how limited Samsung's competition is in North America, we would venture to take an educated guess and say that it is Apple's A17 Pro that's being addressed here.
Which Galaxy 24 models will get the Exynos 2400 chip?
The safest guess would be that Samsung will stick to what it knows. That means Snapdragon chipsets for North America and Exynos for the rest of the world. That being said, things might be a bit different this time around, with some rumors saying that Samsung might release the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for every market while keeping the division between Exynos and Snapdragon for the regular S24 and the S24 Plus.
The truth is the real answer to this question is still up in the air, but we won't have to wait too long before January 2024, which is when the Galaxy S24 series is expected to be announced.
