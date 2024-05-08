Score a Galaxy S23 FE for $100 off its price and enjoy top-tier performance without breaking the bank
In the market for a new Galaxy phone with top-tier performance but don't want to break the bank on the Galaxy S24? We feel you. The Galaxy S24 and its brothers, the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, are incredible phones, but their hefty price tags can tank your bank account.
Fortunately for those seeking flagship performance at a lower price, Samsung released the Galaxy S23 FE, allowing you to get a powerful Galaxy phone at the price of a mid-ranger. And right now, this bad boy is even more tempting, as it's enjoying a lovely $100 discount on Amazon. Thanks to this markdown, you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S23 FE with 128GB of storage space for less than $500, making this deal truly unmissable.
We suggest hurrying up and grabbing a unit through this offer now while you still can, as this is a limited-time deal, and we rarely see the Galaxy S23 FE so heavily discounted. The last time this handsome fella was $100 off its price was back in January. Given how much this phone offers, you definitely don't want to miss out on this sweet deal.
Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy S23 FE can handle anything without issues. It also delivers a smooth gaming experience, which isn't a surprise, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powers ex-flagship phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and OnePlus 10 Pro.
In addition to its nice performance and cameras, the Galaxy S23 FE sports a gorgeous 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. So, you'll get a pleasant watching and gaming experience.
Overall, the Galaxy S23 FE is among the best phones you can buy and a real bang for your buck. So, act fast and save on one today!
Also, you'll be able to take pretty awesome pictures, as the phone sports a 50 MP main camera and a 10 MP selfie snapper. As for video recordings, the former can capture clips at up to 8K at 24fps, while the latter at up to 4K at 60fps. The videos are fine, but using any camera besides the main one in low light results in lower picture quality.
08 May, 2024Score a Galaxy S23 FE for $100 off its price and enjoy top-tier performance without breaking the bank
Things that are NOT allowed: