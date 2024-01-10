Grab the Galaxy S23 FE through this Amazon deal and enjoy flagship performance at a bargain price
If you’re a hardcore Samsung fan, you’re probably waiting for the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup unveiling. We’re bubbling over with enthusiasm ourselves. However, we found a tempting deal to show those who won’t be splurging on an S24 model any time soon. Amazon is having a super cool deal on the Galaxy S23 FE right now, letting you get it at 17% off!
The Galaxy S23 FE stands out with its stellar 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. This puppy supports variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz and is, hands down, the best you could ask for at that price, at least display-wise. To top this off, you have none other than a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC humming under the hood, giving you flagship-grade performance at a decent price.
The Galaxy S23 FE also comes with a considerably better battery life than its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE. This puppy packs a large 4,500mAh battery that should last roughly eight hours of video streaming or about twice as much time browsing. Additionally, the battery supports 25W charging speeds that give you about 58% of juice in 30 minutes.
There’s no beating our gums: Galaxy S23 FE indeed packs a punch with its buffed-up spec list at affordable price. And now that it’s $100 off on Amazon, it gives you way more bang for your buck. Don’t miss out.
Granted, this is nowhere near the twice-as-high price cut we saw during the Black Friday savings event that lasted a few weeks. Still, the $100 price cut lands this puppy at significantly lower prices for the first time in 2024. Plus, Amazon is allowing trade-ins, helping you score extra savings on one of the best Android phones.
In a typical Samsung fashion, the camera department deserves admiration in its own right. This bad boy has a great camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, complemented by an additional 8MP telephoto sensor. When there’s plenty of light around, the rear cameras are capable of some wonders. You also get a 10MP selfie camera on the front that isn’t half bad, either.
