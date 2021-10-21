Galaxy S22 Ultra's LG-inspired design apparently locked in

Samsung may not go for either of the two rumored bizarre camera bumps it was considering for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and could instead adopt a design inspired by LG . A "Raindrop" camera array was one of the things LG was counting on to turn around its fortunes, but that, unfortunately, did not happen.





Although LG has stopped making phones, it surely deserves accolades for introducing features and innovations like the ultrawide camera, capacitive touch screen, and multicore processor to name a few. The raindrop design is a welcome respite from bulky camera islands and the latest tweet from leaker Ice Universe suggests the Galaxy S22 Ultra will embrace it.

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Part Galaxy Note 20, part LG Velvet

Ice has shared an image of the back cover of the phone and notes that it's not the final iteration, which explains why it lacks a spot for the LED flash unit.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra won't be Samsung's first phone to feature this design. The affordable Galaxy A32 , which was released in February, also has a raindrop array. Galaxy S22's cameras will probably protrude a little bit, given that the series will likely boast larger sensors with bigger pixels and two telephoto cameras.





Speaking of which, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to have a 108MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, two 12MP telephoto snappers (3x telephoto and 10x periscope), a laser autofocus system, and an LED flash unit.





The phone may sport a 6.8-inches screen with a relatively wider aspect ratio , slim bezels, and a smaller pinhole than the current generation for the alleged 40MP front camera.





Unlike the outgoing model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is highly likely to have a dedicated slot for the S Pen, a move that could help Samsung attract a greater proportion of fans of the now seemingly discontinued Galaxy Note series and make the device the best flagship of the year





The maxed-out Galaxy S22 model will apparently be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and most models will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip. Samsung doesn't appear to have any plans to bring back the SD card slot





The phone will reportedly at least be available in Burgundy Red, black and white and the series will be announced in February 2022.