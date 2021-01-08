Take a look at Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G and its unique camera design

The Galaxy A32 5G has four cameras on the back





Completing the external package is a Samsung logo on the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Expect a USB-C port for fast charging too.

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 and more

The Galaxy A32 5G should be announced in the coming months with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip on the inside and 4GB of RAM. The choice of 64GB and 128GB of storage should be available, although microSD cards should be supported.



Samsung is said to be working on a 4G LTE variant for regions where the next-gen networks aren’t widely available.



Color-wise, the leaked press renders point towards White, Black, Violet, and Blue variants.