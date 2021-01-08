Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View

Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

 View
Samsung Android 5G

Take a look at Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G and its unique camera design

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 08, 2021, 10:09 AM
Take a look at Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G and its unique camera design
The mobile tech world is focused on the Galaxy S21 series at the moment, but that doesn’t mean Samsung has forgotten about its extensive lineup of popular budget phones.

As WinFuture has revealed, the South Korean brand is preparing to launch a new smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A32 5G, which should be available soon as its cheapest 5G device.

The Galaxy A32 5G has four cameras on the back


Samsung has maintained a relatively unified design strategy across the entire Galaxy A line in recent months, but the Galaxy A32 5G takes the series down a slightly different road.

Whereas the front panel is fitted with a generic 6.5-inch notched LCD display, the back of the phone houses a pretty unique camera setup that consists of five individual cut-outs.

The camera specs aren’t available at this stage, but the left row of sensors almost certainly consists of a 48-megapixel main camera, an ultra-wide shooter, and a dedicated macro camera.

The right column, on the other hand, houses an LED flash and what could be a depth sensor for better bokeh imagery.


Completing the external package is a Samsung logo on the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Expect a USB-C port for fast charging too.

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 and more


The Galaxy A32 5G should be announced in the coming months with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip on the inside and 4GB of RAM. The choice of 64GB and 128GB of storage should be available, although microSD cards should be supported.

Samsung is said to be working on a 4G LTE variant for regions where the next-gen networks aren’t widely available.

Color-wise, the leaked press renders point towards White, Black, Violet, and Blue variants.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Motorola launches three new G-series phones, plus their cheapest 5G model yet
Popular stories
Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy S21 series could cost
Popular stories
Real AirPods Pro vs fake AirPods Pro: differences, how to spot them, quality comparison
Popular stories
Apple AirPods Max review: disregard the hype

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless