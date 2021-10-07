Honor 50 may be pricier than similarly specced devices

WinFuture The Honor 50, which was revealed in China in June , will reportedly make its international debut on October 26. In China, the phone starts at 2,699 yuan (~$419/362 Euros) and according to the latest from, the base model will go for 499 Euros in Europe.





Unlike its former parent Huawei, Honor is allowed to install Google Mobile Services on its phones, which means users won't have to make do with a hastily developed operating system and they will also not have to resort to using shady app download sources.





The Honor 50 sports a 6.57-inches curved OLED display with an FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It features an in-display fingerprint reader.





The device is equipped with the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, which can be mated with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory. The maxed-out version will allegedly be priced at 599 Euros. The phone doesn't have a micro-SD slot and it also doesn't come with a 3.5mm audio jack.





The device gets a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth module. The front camera is 32MP. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery and supports 66W wired charging.





It will run Android 11 with a custom interface on top. It will likely be available in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Frost Crystal. The Honor 50 Pro and the cheaper Honor 50 SE are unlikely to see an international release.





The US remains skeptical of the company , and for now, only consumers in France, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UK should expect the Honor 50.





Competing devices from Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi with roughly the same horsepower are cheaper but cut corners elsewhere, so it will be interesting to see if Honor manages to nab the title of the best mid-ranger of 2021