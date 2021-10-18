Samsung may borrow the final S22 Ultra camera design straight from LG









Below is the Korean source's video that explains the metamorphosis when you run the autotranslate option from Korean. He's pretty certain this will be the final design, and Samsung isn't making any more changes to the Ultra's rear panel looks.









Last we heard, Samsung had reportedly decided on the P-shape camera , but this new report throws another portion of cold water on the previous rumor. Apparently, there will be no camera island in the traditional sense on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, or whatever Samsung names it, at all.





Instead, the sensor and lens combos for the main 108MP camera, the 12MP ultrawide, telephoto and periscope zoom cameras, will be nestled each in its separate silo, with just the lens ring slightly jutting out of the rear surface.





Here are the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra concept images created by Technizo Concept (Parvez Khan) that depict LetsGoDigital's speculation about the new raindrop camera design of Samsung's next flagship phone. Well, not exactly raindrop, as the lenses aren't arranged in a decreasing order by size, but certainly an intriguing design nonetheless. What do you think?





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up