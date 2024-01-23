That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display

Let’s talk about some epic fails from the tech industry – live epic fails, furthermore. And, let’s see how the Galaxy S24 Ultra joins the "epic fail" brotherhood.

Despite the fact that 1998 was more than a quarter century ago, the legendary Microsoft Windows 98 failure from the COMDEX trade show is still considered one of the greatest misfires ever. The PC running the all-new Windows 98 froze and made everyone in the audience go “Ooph!” after displaying the infamous BSoD (Blue Screen of Death). Another royal screw-up that comes to mind is, of course, from 2010, when Steve Jobs couldn’t show off the iPhone 4 properly due to connectivity issues. A few moments later, Steve Jobs (being Steve Jobs ) asked the whole audience – several hundred journalists and attendees to the event – to turn off their Wi-Fi devices, because they were apparently interfering with his demo iPhone. No “Top 3 of epic fails from the tech industry” list should go without mentioning LG’s disaster event from 2013. Back then, LG was presenting the LG G2 phone. Somebody at LG had the great idea to give away phones to attendees, but the coupons for a brand new G2 were attached to balloons that were to fly in the sky. About 20 people were injured after many of the attendees were carrying BB guns and sharp objects to pop the balloons for a new phone. “G2” stands for “Genius x 2”, right?

Is Samsung about to join this “epic fail” list?

Galaxy S24 Ultra

In my media briefing with Samsung, they mentioned the coating on the S24 Ultra (right) reduced glare by 75%...it's pretty evident here compared to the S23 Ultra (left) pic.twitter.com/CNPv8rPdEu — Daniel Scuteri | Tech with Benefits (@daniel_scuteri) January 18, 2024



One could think that’s an edited photo in favor of the Galaxy S24 Ultra , but more users are reporting the same:





This is made possible with the use of the brand-new Gorilla Glass Armor, which promises to offer “an unparalleled combination of durability and visual clarity.” As Samsung puts it: “Compared to a typical glass surface, Corning Gorilla Armor reduces reflection by up to 75%, which enhances display readability and minimizes screen reflections in almost any environment”.





Where was the Galaxy S23 Ultra, when the Galaxy S24 Ultra needed it?



I don’t know where the Galaxy S23 Ultra was when Gondor fell, but I do know that it wasn’t where it was supposed to be on January 17. Last year’s flagship had to be a part of the Galaxy Unpacked and it had to stand side by side with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and inflate its successor’s stardom. What the X/Twitter users are now doing with the comparisons, Samsung should have done (in a far better way) at the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's unveiling event.

The presentation, in my humble opinion (and in the opinion of many more), should’ve focused much more on that glare-free experience that users are now reporting.

Here's what people are saying:



...and these are just part of the comments that X/Twitter tipsters and users have made on the topic.

Instead, the Galaxy Unpacked event went the other way: the Corning ambassador who talked about the new Gorilla Armor glass started with the toughness of the new material. Next, he underlined the scratch resistance of the Gorilla Armor. The "superior anti-reflective properties" were served at the end of the Gorilla Armor segment with no real-world examples. What a shame.





I have a question for @SamsungMobile@corninggorilla , whether the anti-reflective effect of the Corning Gorilla Armor Glass on the S24 Ultra will disappear over time. If not, that would be great. pic.twitter.com/Vpp6uUiutr — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) January 22, 2024



If only Apple had this to show off…

Many are pointing out the obvious – if Apple had this on their hands, they’d brag for days and probably, we’d see a whole separate event solely for the glare-free experience on the hypothetical iPhone.



No, really – can you imagine how Cupertino would act in Samsung’s place? Tim Cook would finish off with some more information on Apple's latest breakthrough.



Cry over spilt milk

What’s done is done, the ship has sailed, the bird has flown, whatever – Samsung missed its chance to turbocharge (and thus, capitalize on) one of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s best features.



After all, some will use the living daylights out of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s AI features. Some will not.



But all of them will look at the screen , no matter what they do.



Or – that’s a perplexing thought – maybe Samsung’s marketing masters make their moves in mysterious ways. Maybe, they “forgot” to show off the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s anti-glare display on purpose and now, they count on the media to do that for them.



If that's the case, I want my cut.