Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 user told green line issue is not covered by warranty

Samsung Android
4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Flip 4 user told green line issue is not covered by warranty
Galaxy Z Flip 4 owner Mritunjai Burman says his unit's display has developed a problem. Pictures posted by him on Twitter (as shown in the header image) show that there's a horizontal green line on the screen. He is from India and says that the company has refused to help.

We have seen multiple reports about similar problems on the Galaxy S20, Note 20, and S21. Based on the available information, those models started exhibiting issues after two years of usage. Last year, Samsung fixed many affected phones free of cost, including some which were out of warranty.

Burman says that his Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just five months old. He told SamMobile that he did not drop the phone nor was it water damaged.

When he contacted Samsung India regarding the problem, he was told that the affected part of the display was not covered by warranty. That does not make sense because Samsung's warranty is supposed to cover hardware and battery problems not caused by accidents, misuse, or spillage of food or liquids.

Although Samsung India has replied to his post on Twitter and encouraged him to reach out to them via a direct message, Burman says he did send them a message but is yet to receive a response. 

I have found two similar complaints on AT&T Community Forums, so even though this might not be a widespread problem, something seems to be wrong with a few units.

That's a big deal for two reasons. Firstly, Samsung should ideally provide assistance in cases like these, even if the affected number of people is insignificant. Secondly, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a pricey phone. It starts at $1,000. Consumers don't spend this much on phones for them to exhibit issues like these months into the purchase.

Hopefully, Samsung will get back to the affected users soon and resolve the issue.

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a preorder bonus!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for preorder reservation at Samsung. Those who pull the trigger now will get $50 towards any other preorder deals Samsung announces on July 26 when the Z Fold 5 will be unveiled!
$50
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 5 now to get Samsung's extra credit!

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the most radical redesign of Samsung's clamshell line of foldables when it gets announced at the July 26 Unpacked event. Reserve yours now and get $50 on top of the generous trade-in preorder offers and other Samsung credit bonuses!
$50
Reserve at Samsung

Popular stories

1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon this Prime Day
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 drops to an unbeatable price on Amazon this Prime Day
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
Last-minute Prime Day deal on JBL Xtreme 2 gives you more than 50% off
Last-minute Prime Day deal on JBL Xtreme 2 gives you more than 50% off
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless