Galaxy Z Flip 4 user told green line issue is not covered by warranty

Galaxy Z Flip 4 owner Mritunjai Burman says his unit's display has developed a problem. Pictures posted by him on Twitter (as shown in the header image) show that there's a horizontal green line on the screen. He is from India and says that the company has refused to help.









SamMobile Burman says that his Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just five months old. He toldthat he did not drop the phone nor was it water damaged.





When he contacted Samsung India regarding the problem, he was told that the affected part of the display was not covered by warranty. That does not make sense because Samsung's warranty is supposed to cover hardware and battery problems not caused by accidents, misuse, or spillage of food or liquids.





Although Samsung India has replied to his post on Twitter and encouraged him to reach out to them via a direct message, Burman says he did send them a message but is yet to receive a response.





I have found two similar complaints on AT&T Community Forums , so even though this might not be a widespread problem, something seems to be wrong with a few units.





That's a big deal for two reasons. Firstly, Samsung should ideally provide assistance in cases like these, even if the affected number of people is insignificant. Secondly, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a pricey phone. It starts at $1,000. Consumers don't spend this much on phones for them to exhibit issues like these months into the purchase.





Hopefully, Samsung will get back to the affected users soon and resolve the issue.



