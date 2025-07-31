YouTube banned for teens despite Google's protest in Australia
The ban is set to be live come Christmas 2025. Ho, ho, ho, everybody – YouTube has to go!
Those who are reading Jonathan Haidt's book The Anxious Generation may be extremely pleased to learn that Australia has banned YouTube for teenagers.
That's the book that inspired it all – in it, Professor Haidt shines a light on the growing mental health crisis among young people. He links the surge in anxiety and depression to the dramatic changes brought on by smartphones and social media – and this is among the things that have disrupted traditional childhood experiences. I completely agree, if you ask me.
When the world-first ban was announced back in November 2024, Australian authorities said that the law is set to take effect in a year after a trial period starting in January 2025. That means the ban is set to go live come Christmas 2025. Back when the ban was presented, YouTube wasn't included, since it's popular with teachers.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backed the move, saying it was time to act to protect kids from the negative effects of digital platforms. The expanded ban, which takes effect in December, means that teens under 16 will no longer be allowed to create YouTube accounts, though parents and teachers can still show videos to children in a supervised setting.
YouTube, owned by Alphabet, argues that it's not a social media platform but a video-hosting site, and insists it shouldn't be lumped in with apps like Instagram, TikTok, or Snapchat. But critics point out that YouTube's algorithm-driven recommendations, comment sections, and user interactions make it functionally similar to those platforms.
The decision has reignited tensions between the Australian government and tech giants. YouTube has reportedly threatened legal action, though it hasn't confirmed whether it will follow through. Communications Minister Anika Wells dismissed any legal threats, saying the government's priority is the well-being of Australian children.
South Australia's Premier, Peter Malinauskas, got a nudge from his wife – she'd read the book and was concerned. Told him to read it, told him to do something. So he did. What began as a local idea – cutting kids off from social media – blew up fast. South Australia's just a sliver of the country, but six months later, the whole nation was talking about it.
Now, Australia has decided to include Google's platform in its upcoming social media ban for users under 16. The shift came after the country's online safety regulator pushed for the change, pointing to survey data showing that YouTube had the highest rate of reported harmful content among minors – 37% of young users said they'd seen something damaging there.
Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content, increasingly viewed on TV screens. It's not social media
– A YouTube spokesperson in an email to Reuters, July 2025
