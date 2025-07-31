$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

YouTube banned for teens despite Google's protest in Australia

The ban is set to be live come Christmas 2025. Ho, ho, ho, everybody – YouTube has to go!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
YouTube logo.
Those who are reading Jonathan Haidt's book The Anxious Generation may be extremely pleased to learn that Australia has banned YouTube for teenagers.

That's the book that inspired it all – in it, Professor Haidt shines a light on the growing mental health crisis among young people. He links the surge in anxiety and depression to the dramatic changes brought on by smartphones and social media – and this is among the things that have disrupted traditional childhood experiences. I completely agree, if you ask me.

South Australia's Premier, Peter Malinauskas, got a nudge from his wife – she'd read the book and was concerned. Told him to read it, told him to do something. So he did. What began as a local idea – cutting kids off from social media – blew up fast. South Australia's just a sliver of the country, but six months later, the whole nation was talking about it.

When the world-first ban was announced back in November 2024, Australian authorities said that the law is set to take effect in a year after a trial period starting in January 2025. That means the ban is set to go live come Christmas 2025. Back when the ban was presented, YouTube wasn't included, since it's popular with teachers.

Now, Australia has decided to include Google's platform in its upcoming social media ban for users under 16. The shift came after the country's online safety regulator pushed for the change, pointing to survey data showing that YouTube had the highest rate of reported harmful content among minors – 37% of young users said they'd seen something damaging there.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backed the move, saying it was time to act to protect kids from the negative effects of digital platforms. The expanded ban, which takes effect in December, means that teens under 16 will no longer be allowed to create YouTube accounts, though parents and teachers can still show videos to children in a supervised setting.

Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content, increasingly viewed on TV screens. It's not social media
– A YouTube spokesperson in an email to Reuters, July 2025

YouTube, owned by Alphabet, argues that it's not a social media platform but a video-hosting site, and insists it shouldn't be lumped in with apps like Instagram, TikTok, or Snapchat. But critics point out that YouTube's algorithm-driven recommendations, comment sections, and user interactions make it functionally similar to those platforms.

Recommended Stories

Is YouTube a social media platform?

Vote View Result


The decision has reignited tensions between the Australian government and tech giants. YouTube has reportedly threatened legal action, though it hasn't confirmed whether it will follow through. Communications Minister Anika Wells dismissed any legal threats, saying the government's priority is the well-being of Australian children.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 5

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
iPhone 17 release date: how soon is it coming?
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Apple tries to sneak a disguised iPhone 17 Pro into the real world for testing
Apple tries to sneak a disguised iPhone 17 Pro into the real world for testing

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless