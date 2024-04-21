Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country

What's the last thing a company rebounding from a years-long slump needs? Bad press from disgruntled users. Since the start of the year, there have been reports of green lines marring the display of the Galaxy S21 and S22 and anecdotal evidence of Samsung demanding to be paid for the screen defect . A new report says that the company is going to offer free screen replacements to affected users.





Though no smartphone brand seems to be immune to the green line issue, it appears to be a recurring problem for Samsung phones. And while the proportion of users affected by the issue might be small, it's definitely not acceptable, given we are talking about phones that cost $700 and up.





Sam Mobile Samsung has rightfully decided to offer free-of-cost one-time display replacements to owners of impacted Galaxy S21 and S22 models. The service can be claimed even if a device is out of warranty, reports





In addition to a new screen, Samsung is also offering free battery and kit replacement for the affected handsets.





This is similar to how Samsung India handled complaints about the same issue on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20. Users have until April 30 to book an appointment for a replacement service at a Samsung Service Center.





Since most of the complaints regarding the green line issue appear to come from India, it's not surprising that Samsung's free screen replacement offer is only for Indian customers.





As for why the problem appears to affect phones sold in India the most, well, there could be several reasons. Firstly, the country is the world's second-largest smartphone market, so this could be one reason why the issue is more noticeable there. Secondly, Samsung phones sold in India are also made in India, so perhaps quality control measures need to be investigated. Lastly, India is a hot country and extreme temperatures have been known to impact the internal components of phones.