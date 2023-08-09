OnePlus has the perfect remedy for a pesky display problem. Will Samsung take note?

Samsung, Almost all flagship and upper mid-tier phones feature OLED displays but in some cases, green lights appear out of nowhere. Phones by almost all major manufacturers - including OnePlus Apple , and Google - have exhibited this problem at one point or another. And the frequency with which the issue occurs indicates that it's going to stick around for the foreseeable future. To give customers some peace of mind, OnePlus has announced a new policy regarding the green tint screen problem.





Many OnePlus users have complained that their phones developed a green line some years into the ownership. It appears the problem mostly affects the units sold in India.





OnePlus is a very popular brand in India and it grew at a faster rate than other companies during the first quarter of the year. Understandably, the company wouldn't want such issues to cut short its growth streak in a region that's shrinking and has now announced a new policy for Indian users.





Android Authority A OnePlus spokesperson toldthat all phones affected by green lines will get a lifetime screen warranty. Some users will also be eligible for upgrade discounts. Here's the full statement:









8T, In simple words, all OnePlus units affected by the problem will qualify for free screen replacement. Additionally, owners of the OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 9 , and 9R might have the option of obtaining a discount voucher for upgrading to a new OnePlus phone. This would be dependent on whether spare parts are available for these models.



