OnePlus has the perfect remedy for a pesky display problem. Will Samsung take note?
Almost all flagship and upper mid-tier phones feature OLED displays but in some cases, green lights appear out of nowhere. Phones by almost all major manufacturers - including OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, and Google - have exhibited this problem at one point or another. And the frequency with which the issue occurs indicates that it's going to stick around for the foreseeable future. To give customers some peace of mind, OnePlus has announced a new policy regarding the green tint screen problem.
Many OnePlus users have complained that their phones developed a green line some years into the ownership. It appears the problem mostly affects the units sold in India.
OnePlus is a very popular brand in India and it grew at a faster rate than other companies during the first quarter of the year. Understandably, the company wouldn't want such issues to cut short its growth streak in a region that's shrinking and has now announced a new policy for Indian users.
A OnePlus spokesperson told Android Authority that all phones affected by green lines will get a lifetime screen warranty. Some users will also be eligible for upgrade discounts. Here's the full statement:
We realize that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologize for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation. On select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, we are also offering a voucher that will provide the user with a fair percentage of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus device. In light of the current situation, we are now offering lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices. Thank you for your understanding and support."
In simple words, all OnePlus units affected by the problem will qualify for free screen replacement. Additionally, owners of the OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, OnePlus 9, and 9R might have the option of obtaining a discount voucher for upgrading to a new OnePlus phone. This would be dependent on whether spare parts are available for these models.
OnePlus is the first company to acknowledge that OLED displays are prone to such problems. One company that immediately comes to mind after reading the report is Samsung. While Samsung has offered free replacements for some Galaxy phones mired by green lines in the past, it is yet to openly admit that this is a hardware problem, and given that even a phone as expensive and as recent as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also not immune the issue, Samsung should announced a policy similar to OnePlus.
Things that are NOT allowed: