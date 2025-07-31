– Honey, what do you want to eat?

– Whatever.

– How was your day?

– K.

– Hey, what's the matter?

– Nothing.

– Honey, why is my ring vibrating in that odd pattern, like a buzz saw?

– GOD DAMN IT! For the last friggin' time: check your app, it says it all!

What do you think would happen if a person wears both rings simultaneously?

Eternal love unlocked. Your fingers would vibrate all the time. Short circuit. I don't want to live on this planet anymore.