These are power rings for lovers, and they do vibrate – but it's for emotional presence
There's more than one way to let your SO know how you feel.
The wearables' category is expanding fast: smartwatches and bands have to make way for smart rings. You've probably heard about the Galaxy Ring, but have you ever heard of smart rings for couples?
Usually – and maybe that's just my luck – I stumble upon crazy news on Friday, so imagine my shock after finding out it's only Thursday (I checked the calendar twice). Naturally, I couldn't wait until tomorrow to inform you about these rings, so here we go.
Back to the smart rings, though. The pair will be officially announced in five days (that's August 5), but there's a ton of information already available.
So, each ring can send a subtle vibration to its pair with a tap, offering a quiet, private way to communicate without words or screens. These interactions are transmitted through a companion app, making the rings functional even when partners are far apart or unable to talk.
The rings also incorporate customizable vibration patterns, allowing couples to assign different meanings to specific signals. Through the app, users can log and view their interaction history, which includes frequency and intensity over time.
– Honey, what do you want to eat?
– Whatever.
– How was your day?
– K.
– Hey, what's the matter?
– Nothing.
– Honey, why is my ring vibrating in that odd pattern, like a buzz saw?
– GOD DAMN IT! For the last friggin' time: check your app, it says it all!
It's not just mere vibrating history: the rings' data creates a timeline of engagement that can highlight periods of increased or reduced connection. The rings respond to this data too – if activity drops, a dimming light serves as a prompt to reconnect.
That's more like it: something practical and life-saving. Although that could be just the cynic in me: maybe these rings are incredibly romantic and there's nothing wrong with your SO making your fingers vibrate out of the blue.
The rings are made for daily wear, they're said to be lightweight and compatible with both iOS and Android.
Usually – and maybe that's just my luck – I stumble upon crazy news on Friday, so imagine my shock after finding out it's only Thursday (I checked the calendar twice). Naturally, I couldn't wait until tomorrow to inform you about these rings, so here we go.
These rings are called "the Frisson Collection" and are made by the popular Darry Ring jewelry brand, known for its unique marketing approach: a man can only purchase one engagement ring made by them in his lifetime, symbolizing lifelong commitment.
Back to the smart rings, though. The pair will be officially announced in five days (that's August 5), but there's a ton of information already available.
The Frisson Collection by Darry Ring introduces a set of smart rings designed to help couples maintain a sense of connection through simple, tactile interactions. No, I don't mean bringing your loved one a cup of coffee in the morning or gently playing with their hair. Come on, people, it's 2025 and it's time for the digital age to swing in full motion.
So, each ring can send a subtle vibration to its pair with a tap, offering a quiet, private way to communicate without words or screens. These interactions are transmitted through a companion app, making the rings functional even when partners are far apart or unable to talk.
The rings also incorporate customizable vibration patterns, allowing couples to assign different meanings to specific signals. Through the app, users can log and view their interaction history, which includes frequency and intensity over time.
– Honey, what do you want to eat?
– Whatever.
– How was your day?
– K.
– Hey, what's the matter?
– Nothing.
– Honey, why is my ring vibrating in that odd pattern, like a buzz saw?
– GOD DAMN IT! For the last friggin' time: check your app, it says it all!
Image by Darry Rings
It's not just mere vibrating history: the rings' data creates a timeline of engagement that can highlight periods of increased or reduced connection. The rings respond to this data too – if activity drops, a dimming light serves as a prompt to reconnect.
Recommended Stories
Built-in biometric sensors add another dimension by sharing real-time information such as heart rate and body temperature between partners. Though not intended for health monitoring, this feature provides a passive layer of emotional presence by reflecting physical states throughout the day.
That's more like it: something practical and life-saving. Although that could be just the cynic in me: maybe these rings are incredibly romantic and there's nothing wrong with your SO making your fingers vibrate out of the blue.
The rings are made for daily wear, they're said to be lightweight and compatible with both iOS and Android.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: