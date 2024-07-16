Save 57% on the amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this Prime Day 2024 on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Happy Prime Day 2024! The summer savings event we've all been waiting for has finally come! Amazon has prepared awesome Prime Day headphones deals for all those users looking to upgrade their listening experience. For earbuds users, for example, the seller offers a remarkable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro promo. These are now 57% cheaper than usual, meaning you can get a pair for just under $100.
As far as we know, this is one of the best discounts we've seen for the US model. The earbuds have been more affordable only during Walmart's Deals summer savings event, while Amazon hasn't offered a similar discount in over a month. In other words, the 48-hour savings event is a great time to get these puppies at crazy-good prices.
As far as ANC goes, it effectively removes low and mid-range noises from the picture. You can expect even some high-pitched sounds to be significantly reduced when the ANC kicks in.
So far so good, right? If there's any downside to these remarkable Samsung earbuds, it's the battery life. While they're not so far behind other options in this category per charge, the Buds 2 Pro give you only 18 hours of total listening time with the charging case. For context, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer up to 25 hours of total playtime with noise cancellation.
But the battery life shouldn't be a major concern for most users. If you agree, safely pull the trigger on this Amazon Prime Day 2024 offer. The earbuds are far more attractive at their current price, and the deal may not stay up for grabs for long.
As far as we know, this is one of the best discounts we've seen for the US model. The earbuds have been more affordable only during Walmart's Deals summer savings event, while Amazon hasn't offered a similar discount in over a month. In other words, the 48-hour savings event is a great time to get these puppies at crazy-good prices.
While they've already seen their successor, the Buds 3 Pro, the $230 Buds 2 Pro remain among the best wireless earbuds on the market. They excel on most fronts, giving you quality noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and great sound quality. What more could you need from your in-ear headphones?
As far as ANC goes, it effectively removes low and mid-range noises from the picture. You can expect even some high-pitched sounds to be significantly reduced when the ANC kicks in.
If you're particularly into bass music, you'll be pretty happy with how these puppies sound out of the box. And in case you aren't, there's always the option to dial the low end down to a more balanced level via the Galaxy Wearable app equalizer.
So far so good, right? If there's any downside to these remarkable Samsung earbuds, it's the battery life. While they're not so far behind other options in this category per charge, the Buds 2 Pro give you only 18 hours of total listening time with the charging case. For context, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer up to 25 hours of total playtime with noise cancellation.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
16 Jul, 2024Save 57% on the amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this Prime Day 2024 on Amazon
13 Jun, 2024Save over $100 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro through Walmart's best-selling deal
06 Jun, 2024The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro steal hearts after a juicy discount on Amazon
04 Jun, 2024For less than $70, you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE and enjoy good sound and ANC on the cheap
30 May, 2024Woot's bonkers deal on the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is still live but not for long
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: