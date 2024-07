Save 57% on the amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this Prime Day 2024 on Amazon

Save 57% on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Amazon The incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro enjoy a 57% discount for Prime Day 2024. That lands them under the $100 mark, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon for the US model. If you're in the market for new earbuds, now's the time to get some of Samsung's best options at deeply discounted prices. $130 off (57%) Buy at Amazon

Happy Prime Day 2024! The summer savings event we've all been waiting for has finally come! Amazon has prepared awesome Prime Day headphones deals for all those users looking to upgrade their listening experience. For earbuds users, for example, the seller offers a remarkable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro promo. These are now 57% cheaper than usual, meaning you can get a pair for just under $100.As far as we know, this is one of the best discounts we've seen for the US model. The earbuds have been more affordable only during Walmart's Deals summer savings event, while Amazon hasn't offered a similar discount in over a month. In other words, the 48-hour savings event is a great time to get these puppies at crazy-good prices.While they've already seen their successor, the Buds 3 Pro , the $230remain among the best wireless earbuds on the market. They excel on most fronts, giving you quality noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and great sound quality. What more could you need from your in-ear headphones?As far as ANC goes, it effectively removes low and mid-range noises from the picture. You can expect even some high-pitched sounds to be significantly reduced when the ANC kicks in.If you're particularly into bass music, you'll be pretty happy with how these puppies sound out of the box. And in case you aren't, there's always the option to dial the low end down to a more balanced level via the Galaxy Wearable app equalizer.So far so good, right? If there's any downside to these remarkable Samsung earbuds, it's the battery life. While they're not so far behind other options in this category per charge, thegive you only 18 hours of total listening time with the charging case. For context, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer up to 25 hours of total playtime with noise cancellation.But the battery life shouldn't be a major concern for most users. If you agree, safely pull the trigger on this Amazon Prime Day 2024 offer. The earbuds are far more attractive at their current price, and the deal may not stay up for grabs for long.