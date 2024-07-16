Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Save 57% on the amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this Prime Day 2024 on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save 39% on the amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this Prime Day 2024 on Amazon
Happy Prime Day 2024! The summer savings event we've all been waiting for has finally come! Amazon has prepared awesome Prime Day headphones deals for all those users looking to upgrade their listening experience. For earbuds users, for example, the seller offers a remarkable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro promo. These are now 57% cheaper than usual, meaning you can get a pair for just under $100.

Save 57% on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Amazon

The incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro enjoy a 57% discount for Prime Day 2024. That lands them under the $100 mark, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on Amazon for the US model. If you're in the market for new earbuds, now's the time to get some of Samsung's best options at deeply discounted prices.
$130 off (57%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, this is one of the best discounts we've seen for the US model. The earbuds have been more affordable only during Walmart's Deals summer savings event, while Amazon hasn't offered a similar discount in over a month. In other words, the 48-hour savings event is a great time to get these puppies at crazy-good prices.

While they've already seen their successor, the Buds 3 Pro, the $230 Buds 2 Pro remain among the best wireless earbuds on the market. They excel on most fronts, giving you quality noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and great sound quality. What more could you need from your in-ear headphones?

As far as ANC goes, it effectively removes low and mid-range noises from the picture. You can expect even some high-pitched sounds to be significantly reduced when the ANC kicks in.

If you're particularly into bass music, you'll be pretty happy with how these puppies sound out of the box. And in case you aren't, there's always the option to dial the low end down to a more balanced level via the Galaxy Wearable app equalizer.

So far so good, right? If there's any downside to these remarkable Samsung earbuds, it's the battery life. While they're not so far behind other options in this category per charge, the Buds 2 Pro give you only 18 hours of total listening time with the charging case. For context, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer up to 25 hours of total playtime with noise cancellation.

Recommended Stories
But the battery life shouldn't be a major concern for most users. If you agree, safely pull the trigger on this Amazon Prime Day 2024 offer. The earbuds are far more attractive at their current price, and the deal may not stay up for grabs for long.

Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade

Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120).
$2240 off (69%) Trade-in
$999 98
$3239 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well.
$420 off (18%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds - Deals History
21 stories
16 Jul, 2024
Save 57% on the amazing Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this Prime Day 2024 on Amazon
13 Jun, 2024
Save over $100 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro through Walmart's best-selling deal
06 Jun, 2024
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro steal hearts after a juicy discount on Amazon
04 Jun, 2024
For less than $70, you can get Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE and enjoy good sound and ANC on the cheap
30 May, 2024
Woot's bonkers deal on the top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is still live but not for long
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless